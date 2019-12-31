Raw viewership up with the wedding angle

Monday Night Raw drew 2,435,000 viewers this week, up 604,000 viewers from last week’s record-low broadcast. This was the most-watched Raw since the September 30 episode.

Hour one started with 2,525,000 viewers, then went down to 2,464,000 viewers for the second hour, and 2,328,000 viewers for the third and final hour.

Raw was #4, #5, and #6 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and #7 in overall viewership for the night on cable.

