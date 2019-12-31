NXT and NXT UK to air weekly on BT Sport in the United Kingdom

BT Sport in the United Kingdom today announced that they will be airing both NXT and NXT UK, going all in with WWE programming which also includes live Raw, Smackdown, and all WWE pay-per-views.

This will be the first time that NXT and NXT UK will air on television in the United Kingdom and the first time that NXT UK will be on regular TV anywhere in the world.

NXT will air live at 1AM local time and the first show will start tomorrow, or better yet, January 2 early in the morning. Broadcast details for NXT UK will be announced in the near future. Both shows will also remain on the WWE Network.

WWE programming moves to BT Sport starting from tomorrow with Sky Sports airing its last live Raw broadcast early this morning.