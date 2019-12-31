Liv Morgan Returns on Raw to Interrupt Lana/Lashley Wedding

The Lana and Bobby Lashley wedding took a turn on Raw, as Liv Morgan made her return and said that she and Lana were in a relationship earlier this year. You can see pics and video below from the segment, which was served as the main event segment for the show.

The wedding, as is typical of wrestling weddings, was a big ball of drama with Lana’s first husband coming out to interrupt, then Lashley’s first wife. Both of them were tossed out by their rivals in succession, before Morgan came out and said that the love of her life was in the ring. Lashley said he’s never touched her, at which point Morgan — who has been teasing her return for a while — said it was Lana and that they were in a relationship earlier this year. Lana slapped Morgan before Rusev burst out of the cake and attacked Lashley; the segment ended with Liv tossing Lana into the cake.