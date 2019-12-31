Kamille

Real Name: Kailey Dawn Farmer

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 160 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 4, 1992

From: Durham, North Carolina

Resides: Dallas, Texas

Pro Debut: 2017

Trained By:

Finishing Move: Spear

Biography

– Kamille Brickhouse has also went by Kamille Kaine & Kamilla Kaine.

– Kamille has a background in softball.

– May 19, 2017, Kaine won the vacant PPW Diamonds Division Title in s 7-Woman Battle Royal.

– July 1st, Kaine defended the PPW Diamonds Division Title against Dynamite DiDi.

– August 1st, Kaine competed against Roxy Rouge for the vacant RPW Women’s Title.

– October 28th, Kaine competed against Salina de la Renta for the vacant ACW Women’s Title.

– January 20, 2018, Kaine competed in a 3-Way for the FTPW Ladies Title.

– March 17th, Kaine lost the PPW Diamonds Division Title to Dynamite DiDi in a 3-Way.

– March 24th, Kaine defeated Justine Silver at IWR Longhorn Stempede III.

– July 22nd, Kaine competed in a 3-Way at PWX 2 Close to Comfort 2.

– November 23, 2019, Kamille lost to Katie Forbes at the Fight Forever: Tribute to Bret Hart Show.

– January 26, 2020, Kamille defeated Madi Maxx on NWA Powerrr.

– September 15th, Kamille defeated Heather Monroe on UWN Primetime Live.

– September 22nd, Kamille defeated Simone Sherie on NWA Shockwave.

– October 24th, Kamille challenged Marina Tucker for the CCW Ladies Title.