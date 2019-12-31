Kamille
Real Name: Kailey Dawn Farmer
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 160 lbs.
Date of Birth: October 4, 1992
From: Durham, North Carolina
Resides: Dallas, Texas
Pro Debut: 2017
Trained By:
Finishing Move: Spear
Biography
– Kamille Brickhouse has also went by Kamille Kaine & Kamilla Kaine.
– Kamille has a background in softball.
– May 19, 2017, Kaine won the vacant PPW Diamonds Division Title in s 7-Woman Battle Royal.
– July 1st, Kaine defended the PPW Diamonds Division Title against Dynamite DiDi.
– August 1st, Kaine competed against Roxy Rouge for the vacant RPW Women’s Title.
– October 28th, Kaine competed against Salina de la Renta for the vacant ACW Women’s Title.
– January 20, 2018, Kaine competed in a 3-Way for the FTPW Ladies Title.
– March 17th, Kaine lost the PPW Diamonds Division Title to Dynamite DiDi in a 3-Way.
– March 24th, Kaine defeated Justine Silver at IWR Longhorn Stempede III.
– July 22nd, Kaine competed in a 3-Way at PWX 2 Close to Comfort 2.
– November 23, 2019, Kamille lost to Katie Forbes at the Fight Forever: Tribute to Bret Hart Show.
– January 26, 2020, Kamille defeated Madi Maxx on NWA Powerrr.
– September 15th, Kamille defeated Heather Monroe on UWN Primetime Live.
– September 22nd, Kamille defeated Simone Sherie on NWA Shockwave.
– October 24th, Kamille challenged Marina Tucker for the CCW Ladies Title.