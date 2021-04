Interesting stat to close out the decade…

#WWEStats2019: As the 2010s come to an end, here's a look at the number of 1st-time @WWE Champions for each 10-year span:

– 1960s: 2

– 1970s: 5

– 1980s: 4

– 1990s: 16

– 2000s: 12

– 2010s: 12

As we head into the 2020s, who do you think the next 1st-time #WWE Champion will be?

— WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) January 1, 2020