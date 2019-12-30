Zane Dawson

Real Name: Zane Dawson

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 280 lbs.

Date of Birth: September 23, 1984

From: Oxnard, California

Pro Debut: 2003

Trained By:

Finishing Move: Lariat

Biography

– Nicknamed the One Man Riot.

– January 7, 2006, Zane won a #1 Contendership Battle Royal Towards the UPWA Championship.

– January 13, 2007, The Dawsons (Dave & Zane) won the UPWA Tag Team Titles in a 12-Team Gauntlet but the Dawsons would then vacate the titles a few months later.

– October 10, 2009, The Dawsons competed in the UPWA 2nd Annual John J. Iradi Memorial Tag Team Tournament.

– August 26, 2012, Cash Vault (Zane & Bobby Moore won a 3-Way for the vacant NWA RPW Tag Team Titles.

– September 9th, Cash Vault retained the NWA RPW Tag Team Titles against J-Rod & Murder-1.

– October 20th, The Dawsons challenged the Killbillies (Evan Banks & Aric Andrews) for the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles.

– January 19, 2013, The Dawsons competed in a 4-Way for the vacant UPWA Tag Team Titles.

– May 4th, Zane challenged Arik Royal for the CWF Mid-Atlantic Title.

– June 15th, Zane again challenged Royal for the Title.

– October 5th, Zane won the CWF 13th Annual Rumble.

– December 28th, Zane challenged Shane Helms for the PWI International Title.

– March 15, 2014, Zane defeated Shane Helms for the PWI International Title.

– September 20th, Zane lost the PWI International Title to Hurricane Helms.

– May 24, 2015, Zane competed in a 4-Way for the vacant AML Title.

– July 25th, The RIOT (Dave & Zane) challenged Trevor Lee & Chet Sterling for the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles.

– December 26th, Zane lost the PWI International Title to Ric Converse.

– September 17, 2016, CAMELOT (Zane & James Drake) defeated L and F Express(Tommy Face & Ricky Landell) for the PWF Unified Tag Team Titles.

– October 28th, CAMELOT lost the PWF Unified Tag Team Titles to The Extreme Horsemen (Preston Quinn & John Skyler).

– February 25, 2017, Zane defeated Shane Williams for the AML Title.

– March 24th, The Dawsons competed in the CWF Mid-Atlantic Kernodle Brothers Tag Team Tournament ’17.

– May 13th, The Dawsons defeated Mecha Mercenary & Aaron Biggs for the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles.

– May 20th, The Dawsons defeated The Proletariat Boar of Moldova & Lucas Calhoun to retain the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles.

– May 21st, The Dawsons defended the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles against The Brutes (Mark James & Jimmy Parker).

– June 3rd, The Dawsons defended the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles against Tommy Dreamer & Nick Richards.

– June 24th, The Dawsons retained the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles in a 4- Way Tag Match.

– June 25th, Zane defended the AML Title against Abyss in a Monster’s Ball.

– July 29th, The Dawsons defended the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles against Snooty Foxx & Dirty Daddy.

– October 28th, Zane defended the AML Title against Caleb Konley.

– December 29th, Zane & Seymour Scott competed in the PWF Premier Tag League ’17.

– April 29, 2018, Zane defended the AML Title against Fallah Bahh.

– May 25th, Zane lost the AML Title to Caleb Konley.

– June 9th, The Dawsons lost the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles in a 4-Way to Michael McAllister & Nick Richards.

– September 29th, The Dawson Brothers defeated The Heatseekers (Sigmon & Elliot Russell) for the AML Tag Team Titles.

– December 28th, The Dawsons competed in the PWF Premier Tag League V.

– January 27 2019, The Dawsons lost the AML Tag Team Titles to The Gym Nasty Boyz (White Mike & Timmy Lou Retton).

– March 30th, The Dawsons defeated The Gym Nasty Boyz for the AML Tag Team Titles.

– August 31st, The Dawsons lost the AML Tag Team Titles to The Heatseekers in a 4-Way.

– September 28th, The Dawsons regain the AML Tag Team Titles by winning a Gauntlet.

– On NWA Powerrr #1, The Dawsons defeated Billy Buck & Sal Rinauro.

– On NWA Powerrr #3, The Dawsons defeated Eli Drake & Tim Storm.

– On NWA Powerrr #5, The Dawsons defeated Jordan Kingsley & Matthew Mims but also lost to Outlaw Inc. (Eddie Kingston & Homicide).

– On NWA Powerrr #8, Zane lost to the Question Mark in a Empty Arena.

– December 1st, The Dawsons lost the AML Tag Team Titles to The Gym Nasty Boyz.

– December 15th, The Dawsons lost to The Wild Cards (Thomas Latimer & Royce Isaacs) on NWA Powerrr #10