Source: Vince McMahon and Triple H not present for tonight’s Raw

According to Mike Johnson, Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn and Triple H are not in attendance tonight at the final Raw of the decade in Hartford, Connecticut.

Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman and WWE Vice President of Global Television Production Michael Mansury are running tonight’s show.

John Laurinaitis has been running rehearsals and Michael Hayes appears to be the lead producer of the matches tonight.