Remembering those we lost in 2019

From Scott Hudson

As we end 2019, let’s remember those we lost from our great sport (and their families) during this year:

Gene Okerlund on 01/02 at age 76 in Sarasota, FL

Michael Lamarche (Alexis Smirnoff) on 01/05 at age 71 in Marietta, GA

Les Thornton on 02/01 at age 84 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Salvatore Bellomo on 02/09 at age 67 in Belgium

Koji Kitao on 02/10 at age 55 in Japan

Pedro Morales on 02/12 at age 76 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey

Christopher Pallies (King Kong Bundy) on 03/04 at age 63 in Glassboro, New Jersey

Richard John Beyer (The Sensational Intelligent Destroyer) on 03/07 at age 88 in Akron, New York

Yusuke “Wally” Yamaguchi on 03/09 at age 60 in Japan

Willis Roger Kirby on 03/18 at age 79 in North Kansas City, Missouri

John Arthur Quinn on 04/22 at age 77 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Cesar Gonzalez-Barron (Silver King) on 05/11 at age 51 in London, England

Ashley Marie Massaro on 05/16 at age 39 in Smithtown, New York

Robert Bedard (Rene Goulet) on 05/25 at age 86 in Matthews, North Carolina

Atsushi Aoki on 06/03 at age 41 in Japan

Adrian McCallum (Lionheart) on 06/19 at age 36 in Ayr, Scotland

John Czawlytko (Maxx Muscle) on 06/27 at age 56 in Dundalk, Maryland

Jacques Rougeau, Sr. on 07/01 at age 89 in Rawdon, Quebec, Canada

Pedro Aguayo Damian (Perro Aguayo, Sr.) On 07/03 at age 73 in Tala, Jalisco State, Mexico

Francisco Alonso Lutteroth (Paco Alonso) on 07/06 at age 67 in Mexico City, Mexico

Harley Race on 08/01 at age 76 in St. Charles, Missouri

Edward Leon Baxter (The Wrestling Pro) on 08/15 at age 81 in Dothan, Alabama

Eddie Marlin on 08/15 at age 89 in Hendersonville, Tennessee

Norman Frederick Charles, III on 08/22 at age 78 in Milton, Florida

Miguel Urive (Dr. Karonte III) on 08/26 age unknown in Mexico

Rick Bognar (Big Titan & Razor Ramon) on 09/20 at age 49 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Randy Colley (Moondog Rex) on 12/14 at age 69 in Tennessee

Efren Tiburicio Marquez (Mr. Niebla) on 12/23 at age 46 in Mexico City, Mexico

Jeff Smith (Izzy Slapowitz) on 12/28 at age 71 in New Jacob York

Rest in Peace and thank you for what you contributed to professional wrestling.