Reby Hardy Says Someone is Trying to Hack Her Twitter

Someone tried to hack Reby Hardy without success, and she had an expected response for them. Hardy posted to Twitter to reveal the news, posting:

Who seriously has the time to try to hack into my twitter ?? TF you gonna post that isn’t worse than my actual content 🤷🏽‍♀️😆 FOH…