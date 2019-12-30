WWE RAW Report 12/30/19

– The final WWE RAW of 2019 opens up with the usual video package.

– We’re live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the final RAW of the decade. He hypes tonight’s wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley, plus Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy, noting that it stole the show at TLC a few weeks back. Vic is joined by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and that’s it tonight.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens.

Owens says we’re going to cut right to business tonight. Want to know why? He shows us why. We see a replay from last week’s Christmas episode where Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain took out Owens, Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe later on. Owens goes on about Rollins and AOP beating him up for weeks now. Owens says he will keep calling them out and getting beat up but sooner or later, he’s taking one of those idiots down with him. Fans cheer Owens. Owens has a problem with their actions have an effect on guys in the back that he looks up to, and the first name that comes to mind is Rey Mysterio. He talks about how it made him sick to watch what they did last week. Owens blames the attack on Rey losing the WWE United States Title a few days later to Madison Square Garden. We see footage from the title change at MSG on Thursday night during the non-televised live event.

Owens has had enough… the music interrupts and out comes Rollins, Akam and Rezar as a bit of pyro goes off. Owens can’t wait to fight. Rollins takes the mic and says Owens is still failing to see the big picture. This isn’t something he chose, this is something that was forced upon him by people like Owens who think they know best. Rollins says this is his sacrifice, for the greater good, to be a leader, a messiah, to take the industry into the next decade. Fans boo. Rollins says Owens left him no choice but to impose his will. If Owens resists, AOP will enforce his will. Owens exits the ring and charges at AOP but they beat him up and roll him back in the ring as Rollins taunts on the mic. AOP double teams Owens in the ring as he tries to fight back. The music interrupts and out comes Samoa Joe to a big pop.

AOP try to stop Joe at ringside but he takes them both down. Joe hits the ring and brawls with Rollins. Joe unloads and applies the Coquina Clutch for a pop. AOP make the save but here comes Owens with steel chair shots in the ring. Rollins stops Owens but Owens fights him off in the corner. Security fills the ring up now as the Superstars are held back. Joe breaks free and attacks Rollins again. Rollins retreats to the floor as a “let them fight!” chant starts up. Security has AOP and Rollins held back at ringside. Owens goes to the top and nails a huge senton from the top to the floor on Rollins, AOP and security. There’s chaos at ringside as Joe joins in again. We go to commercial with bodies everywhere.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened. Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens are backstage talking about how they will keep bringing the fight. Kayla Braxton appears and informs them that security is on the way. She asks Joe why he got involved. Joe says he doesn’t have a choice to get involved, Rollins forced him to get involved. Joe goes on and says Rollins made it to where Owens will never stand alone again. Owens says he’s known Joe for a long time and known a lot of bad people. but no one as bad as Joe, and he means that in the nicest way. He didn’t imagine that anyone would be by his side for this fight, but he’s glad it’s Joe. Owens assumes security is coming to remove them from the building. Security shows up and surrounds them. Owens and Joe talk about fighting again next week and then issue a warning to the security guards. They leave without being touched by security.

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

We go to the ring and out comes Aleister Black for this rematch from WWE TLC, which Black won. Vic says the WWE Universe has been salivating at this rematch as the original stole the show at TLC. Out next comes Buddy Murphy.

The bell rings and they size each other up, going for a few kicks. Black takes it to the corner. Murphy connects and applies a headlock, taking Black to one knee and back up. Murphy drops Black with a shoulder. The run the ropes and Murphy nails a hurricanrana. Black is sent to the floor. Murphy goes to run but takes a seat in the middle of the ring to taunt Black as Black rushes back in. They have some words and Murphy rolls Black up. Murphy gets sent out and runs right back in but this time it’s Black taking a seat in the middle of the ring, staring him down. They go at it and Black drops Murphy for a quick 1 count.

Black with a knee to the gut and a suplex for another 1 count. Black keeps Murphy grounded in the middle of the ring now. Black levels Murphy with a kick to the face. Black with strikes in the face and body in the corner. Murphy fights back with strikes of his own but Black shuts him down. Black charges with a big kick to the face for another 1 count. Black keeps Murphy grounded and then takes him back to the corner. Black with a kick to the chest.

They trade counters near the corner. Murphy sends Black face-first into the turnbuckle. Murphy goes to the top but Black leaps up and nails a big kick to the mouth. Black climbs up for a superplex but Murphy fights back. Murphy slides down but runs into a boot to the face. Murphy comes right back and drops Black face-first into the top turnbuckle. Black falls out to the floor and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Black nails a big moonsault out to the floor. Black brings it back into the ring and unloads with strikes, taking Murphy down. Black drops Murphy again and nails another moonsault for a close 2 count. Murphy ends up kicking Black out of the ring to the floor off a counter. Black comes back with a big kick to the head from the floor. Black comes to the apron and nails another kick, sending Murphy down in the ring. Black goes to the top but is forced to roll through. Murphy counters and drops Black face-first. Murphy nails a dropkick and goes for the pin but the referee catches him using his feet on the ropes for leverage.

Murphy sends Black to the floor and kicks him back. Murphy runs the ropes and leaps out onto Black. Murphy brings it back in the ring and goes to the top for the big double knees. Black still kicks out at 2. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Murphy stomps away and keeps Black down. Murphy goes to the top but Black cuts him off. Murphy keeps fighting. Black goes up for a superplex but Murphy counters and sends him to the mat. Murphy leaps for the sunset flip and rolls through with a sitdown powerbomb for another close 2 count.

Murphy is up first as Black works to get up. Black nails the knee but Murphy superkicks him back. Black catches a lick and kicks the other leg out. They both unload with big strikes and counters in the middle of the ring. Murphy counters with a jumping knee. More back and forth. Black nails a Brainbuster for a very close 2 count. Fans cheer them on as they work to get back up. More back and forth and counters now. Black nails Black Mass in the middle of the ring. Fans pop as Black readies for and connects with a second Black Mass. Black covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Aleister Black

– After the match, Black recovers and his music hits as we go to replays.

– Seth Rollins is backstage with AOP. Akam and Rezar arguing in another language. Rollins wants to know what’s going on. Akam and Rezar have each side covered, and say no one will kick them tonight. Rollins laughs and says management has just asked them to leave, no one is kicking them out. He says WWE is trying to close the year without their messiah but the show will be canceled before the next match, they won’t last. Security shows up but Rollins says they aren’t leaving voluntarily. Rollins tells AOP to clear the way and he follows as they leave without incident.

– Erick Rowan confronts Lana backstage and he’s upset about not receiving a wedding invite. He says “we” don’t care anyway, referring to his mystery pet in the cage. Rowan yells out at Lana and walks off, leaving her confused and annoyed.

– Back from the break and later we will hear from Randy Orton on his injury.

Erick Rowan vs. Kip Stevens

We go to the ring and out comes Erick Rowan with his mystery pet cage. Enhancement talent Kip Stevens waits in the ring.

The bell rings and Stevens is terrified as he exits the ring after ducking a clothesline. Rowan goes out after and tries to find out where the opponent went. He comes back from under the ring and gets too close to the mystery cage. Rowan comes over and destroys the jobber. Rowan checks on the cage before going back in the ring and dominating some more.

Rowan slams the jobber and nails a running splash. Rowan covers for the pin but stops before the 3 count. Rowan nails the Iron Claw slam in the middle of the ring and covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Erick Rowan

– After the match, Rowan stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays.

– Lana is in a room somewhere getting ready for her wedding. She’s talking to herself about how everyone loves her and obsesses over her. We go to commercial.

Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya

Back from the break and out comes Charlotte Flair to the ring. The pyro goes off for her entrance.

Flair takes the mic and announces that she will be in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on January 26. Flair says everyone knows she was going to be in the match, so why come out and just state the obvious. She could talk about being a ten-time champion, main eventing WrestleMania, and so on. She goes on bragging and says she’s tired of bragging about being the Queen of WWE, and the fans are tired of hearing her say it. She wants to show us why she’s the Queen. Flair says she has her boots on and her favorite robe on, so who wants to come out and bow down to the Queen? The music hits and out comes Natalya to answer the challenge. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell rings as they go at it. Flair gets the upperhand and takes Natalya down to the mat. They fight up but Flair levels Natalya and grounds her again. Natalya counters and sends Flair to the apron. Flair fights back in after a shoulder thrust and rolls Natalya for a 2 count. Natalya turns it around, runs and steps on Flair’s head from the back, but Flair counters and nails a huge clothesline in the middle of the ring.

Natalya makes another quick comeback and nails a clothesline of her own in the middle of the ring. Flair kicks out at 2. Natalya argues with the referee and talks some trash. Natalya with the Surfboard submission in the middle of the ring now. The hold is broken and Flair comes back with a big kick to the face for a 2 count. Becky Lynch will give an exclusive interview later, according to Vic. Flair takes Natalya to the corner, then to another corner. Flair works on the leg and bends it over the rope, then kicks the knee. Flair focuses on the leg but misses and lands on her own knee. Natalya sends Flair into the turnbuckle face-first.

Natalya with a face-first shot into the steel steps now. Natalya drags Flair over to the bottom of the ramp and hits a suplex on the floor. Natalya brings Flair back into the ring and stomps. Natalya covers for a 1 count. Natalya yells at the crowd to shut up and then nails a suplex. Natalya talks trash in Flair’s face but Flair rocks her. Natalya fights Flair into the corner and unloads, beating Flair down as the referee backs her off. Natalya charges but Flair moves and she hits the ring post.

Flair applies a unique Boston Crab while Natalya’s body is on the middle turnbuckle now, Flair on the top. The referee counts and Flair lets go. Natalya falls out to the floor. The referee counts. WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth comes running by as a group of Superstars chase him around the ring a few times. Some of them enter the ring but Flair has had enough as she levels Eric Young with a big boot to the face. Truth runs away and the group of Superstars are right behind him. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Flair has Natalya up top for a superplex. Natalya fights her off and sends her to the mat. Natalya flies with a big crossbody but Flair kicks out at 2. Natalya clutches her ribs and Flair goes to work on them. Flair trade more sots in the middle of the ring but Natalya nails a German suplex. Natalya continues working extra aggressive tonight and yells before going back to work on Flair. Flair misses a running big boot in the corner. Natalya picks her up and walks with her, then drops her with a big sitdown powerbomb. Flair kicks out just in time.

Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring but Flair rocks her. More back and forth now. The referee has to get in between them against the ropes. Natalya goes for the discus clothesline as Flair goes for a big boot and they tangle again. Flair drops Natalya for a close 2 count and Flair can’t believe the kick out. Flair goes back to work on the hurt knee again. Natalya counters and they go for their submission finishers but can’t get them. Flair counters and barely connects with Natural Selection for another 2 count. Flair goes for the moonsault but Natalya gets the knees up. That’s countered as are their submissions again. Flair hits the big boot and goes for the Figure Four again. She transitions into the Figure Eight as Natalya yells out. Natalya looks for the ropes but finally has to tap out.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Flair stands tall and poses as the music hits. Flair shows off some as the referee checks on Natalya, who is down clutching her knee.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, who gets a pop in the arena. Caruso brings up how Asuka agreed to her challenge last week but no date was set. Becky confirms the match with Asuka for the 2020 Royal Rumble. Caruso asks how she got it done. Becky says her WWE contract is coming up and she wouldn’t even discuss a new contract until she gets the match. She could’ve shut her mouth and got one of the biggest contracts ever, but money and status aren’t important, if this is on top of the world she doesn’t want it. She, a woman, became the face of the business but now she needs to know that it was worth it. Lynch doesn’t know if she can beat Asuka but she’s going to wipe her record if it kills her. She walks off.

– We see Bobby Lashley somewhere getting ready for the wedding. Lawler says he looks nervous. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new Liv Morgan teaser vignette for her “makeover” and return. Liv says someone made her feel difference and then they took it away. The old Liv would’ve done something impulsive but the new Liv is way more methodical. She strikes when she’s ready, and she thinks she’s ready. Are you? To be continued, the promo says.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Street Profits

We go to the ring and out comes The OC – Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson with AJ Styles. We see the World Cup Tag Team trophy at ringside. Styles takes the mic and says if anyone still needs proof that RAW belongs to The OC, here’s proof. We see Gallows and Anderson defeating RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders in a non-title match two weeks ago. We also see how The OC defeated The Vikings and Randy Orton in six-man action last week. Anderson and Gallows also take the mic, and Gallows calls the champs “goofs” but the music interrupts and out comes The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Ford and Dawkins speak from the stage and go on about how yes, The OC did beat the champs, and yes they did become the Greatest Tag Team In the World, but what does mean for The Profits as they defeated Gallows and Anderson during their RAW debuts. The Profits, red cups in hand, continue working the mic as they head to the ring. AJ says they were just lucky with their win. AJ says the best thing for them to do is stick to their cute little shticks backstage or else they might get hurt. Dawkins isn’t afraid of a group that’s named after a teen soap opera, The OC. Gallows cuts them off and tells them to get in the ring so they can get their asses kicked, right now. Ford and Dawkins get hyped up as they make it known that they want the smoke. Ford and Dawkins enter the ring and here we go.

Dawkins starts off with Anderson and they lock up. Ford comes in for some double teaming in the corner. Ford shows off some and takes Anderson down by his arm. Ford talks some trash as AJ looks on and does the same. Ford keeps control for a 2 count. Dawkins comes back in and levels Anderson again. Dawkins tells the referee about AJ grabbing his foot. They have words and the referee ejects AJ to the back as the crowd cheers. AJ argues with the referee some more. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Anderson has Ford down. We see how Ford was slammed over the barrier during the commercial. Ford almost tags but Anderson cuts him off. Anderson goes on and hits a neckbreaker for a close 2 count. Gallows comes in and overpowers Ford, driving him into the mat for a close 2 count. Gallows drives elbows down into Ford and keeps him grounded as Dawkins shouts words of encouragement.

Ford looks to mount some offense now but Gallows levels him with a big boot for a 2 count. Gallows goes on and nails a leg drop for another pin attempt. Gallows grounds Ford with a headlock and works him over while down. Dawkins and fans try to rally for Ford. Gallows rocks Ford and then knocks Dawkins off the apron. Gallows turns back around to a big dropkick from Ford. Anderson tags in. Ford counters Anderson and finally makes the tag. Dawkins unloads on Anderson and knocks Gallows off the apron. Dawkins uppercuts Anderson and dropkicks Gallows as he comes back in. Dawkins keeps control of both opponents and hits splashes in the corner. Anderson goes on and drops Anderson with a bulldog for another close 2 count.

Gallows comes back in but Dawkins drops him with a big right hand. Anderson with a big Spinebuster on Dawkins for another close 2 count. Anderson knocks Ford from the apron to the barrier. Gallows with a neckbreaker to Dawkins in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Anderson tags back in as they go to hit a Magic Killer on Dawkins but Ford makes the save. Ford and Gallows tangle. Ford dropkicks Gallows. Anderson whips Ford but Ford leaps out to take Gallows down on the floor. Dawkins hits Sky High on Anderson. Ford tags in and flies high from the top rope with the Frogsplash to get the pin on Anderson to win.

Winners: The Street Profits

– After the match, The Profits celebrate as their music hits. We get replays, including AJ being ejected to the back. Ford and Dawkins stand tall in the ring as Gallows and Anderson look on from the ramp.

– Vic and Lawler hype Asuka vs. Lynch for the 2020 Rumble.

– We see Lana in the back somewhere looking at the flowers for her wedding. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Street Profits are backstage celebrating. They do some really bad comedy and a back & forth, then plug the Lana – Bobby Lashley wedding. They make it known that they want the smoke with RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders, then walk off.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. Drew McIntyre

We go back to the ring and out first comes Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder for this Handicap Match. Drew McIntyre is out next.

McIntyre takes the mic and walks to the ring as his opponent stare him down. Drew calls himself The Sexy Scotsman and taunts a fan at ringside. McIntyre issues a poll to Hartford and says he hopes everyone got real pretty because they’re about to be on TV. With a show of hands, who thinks Drew should be worried tonight? Not much of a reaction. Now, who thinks the two guys he brutalized, eviscerated and slaughtered last week should be extremely worried tonight? More of a reaction. Drew says it’s unanimous and the people have spoken, and just like everyone who gets in the ring with him, they will be put down.

Ryder goes out after Drew as the bell rings. Drew catches him and rams Ryder into the barrier. Vic says the bell did not ring but it sounded like it. Drew takes out Ryder at ringside and goes into the ring as the bell rings. Drew charges Hawkins and lays him out. Drew waits for Hawkins to get up and immediately puts him back down with a Claymore kick. Ryder comes back in but Drew nails a Futureshock DDT in the middle of the ring. Drew stacks Ryder on top of Hawkins and covers for the pin to win the squash.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Drew stands tall over his victims and yells out as the music hits. We go to replays.

– Still to come, Randy Orton will address his knee injury from Sunday’s live event in Hershey, PA, and his WWE future. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the following is announced for next week’s RAW from Oklahoma City, the first RAW of 2020 – the return of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio’s rematch against new WWE United States Champion Andrade, plus a Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles with The Viking Raiders defending against The Street Profits and The OC.

– We go to the ring and out comes Randy Orton using crutches. A WWE crew member helps Orton get onto the apron. Vic mentions how Orton was injured at Sunday’s WWE live event in Hershey, PA. The crew member helps Orton into the ring and up to his feet with the crutches.

Fans chant Orton’s name as he takes the mic. He talks about injuries happening in this business and says it kills him that he needed help to get in the ring tonight in front of the fans. Orton pauses as fans chant his name some more. Orton mentions seeing champions relinquish their titles due to injuries but one man he does respect is WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who had to relinquish his entire career due to an injury. Orton says no one wants to see that happen. He says he’s rambling now.

Orton says he landed bad on his knee and screwed it up last night, as he heard it pop. He didn’t know how bad it was until he got the MRI results this morning. Orton says he’s going to be out of the ring for a very long time and there’s a good chance that he won’t be able to come back. Fans aren’t happy with this news. Orton seems like he may be working here. Fans chant “no!” now. Orton says no matter what happens, he’s going to make sure somebody takes the RKO at WrestleMania 36. That is his promise. The music interrupts and out comes AJ Styles.

Styles comes out alone on the stage, calling for a time out. Fans boo. AJ doesn’t like the idea of not getting to fight Orton again in the ring until WrestleMania. AJ is in the ring now, staring Orton down. Fans chant for the RKO. AJ taunts Orton. AJ goes on and offers to put his hands behind his back, and close his eyes. Orton won’t take a shot. AJ says Orton must really be hurt. AJ says he can be patient and will see Orton at WrestleMania 36 and that’s where he will retire him with the Calf Crusher.

AJ goes to leave but he kicks one of Orton’s crutches out first. Orton manages to lean on the rope for support and stay up but winces in pain. Fans chant “AJ sucks!” now. Orton stops AJ and says the biggest difference between them is that AJ is patient, and Orton is not. Orton suddenly drops AJ with a huge RKO. Orton is not hurt, he suckered AJ in. Fans pop big as Orton hits the corner to pose while his music hits. Orton does his signature pose in the opposite corner as AJ tries to recover on the mat.

– Vic shows us footage of Andrade winning the WWE United States Title from Rey Mysterio at last Thursday’s live event in Madison Square Garden. Rey will get his rematch next Monday in OKC. We see backstage footage of Rey at MSG. Rey says he’s counting on getting his rematch from Andrade, but he’s not done with Seth Rollins and AOP. Rey promises that when this is all over, he will be standing tall. Booyaka, 619.

Andrade vs. Enhancement Talent

We go to the ring and out comes new WWE United States Champion Andrade with Zelina Vega for this non-title match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Andrade is going at it with a local enhancement talent, who was not named. Andrade dominates and hits all his signature moves. The jobber tries to fight some but Andrade keeps control. Andrade with the running double knees in the corner as Vega cheers him on.

Andrade looks to finish the match with the double underhook DDT but Vega barks orders from ringside. Andrade goes to ringside to expose the concrete by pulling the mat up. Andrade with more shots to the jobber. The music interrupts and out comes Ricochet to make the save before Andrade can use the concrete. Ricochet takes the mic and says it’s not going to go down like that tonight. Ricochet says Andrade did this to Humberto Carrillo and Rey Mysterio but if Andrade wants a fight, fight Ricochet now. Ricochet drops the mic and waits in the ring for a fight as Vega and Andrade talk on the apron. Back to commercial.

Ricochet vs. Andrade

Back from the break and this non-title match is underway as they go at it. Back and forth to start. WWE United States Champion Andrade nails a huge dropkick off another distraction by Zelina Vega. Andrade keeps control in the ring as Vega exposes the concrete again on the floor.

Andrade keeps Ricochet down and stands tall, showing off. Fans boo him but Vega cheers him on. Andrade with a unique submission in the middle of the ring now. Ricochet slides out and rolls Andrade for a 2 count, and another. Ricochet looks to make a comeback now. Ricochet dropkicks Andrade out to the floor. Ricochet runs and leaps over, sending them both into the barrier. The referee counts as they are both down on the floor now.

Ricochet brings it back in but Andrade rolls out to the floor on the opposite side. Fans boo him. Ricochet comes over but Andrade rams him back into the barrier as Vega watches. Andrade rams Ricochet back into the apron now. Andrade brings Ricochet to the exposed concrete but Ricochet fights back with a forearm. Vega with another distraction as Ricochet charges but Andrade back-drops him onto the exposed concrete. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Andrade has Ricochet down in the ring. Ricochet fights up from the mat but Andrade chops him. Ricochet comes back with a big enziguri. Ricochet mounts more offense and hits a dropkick out of the corner. Ricochet plays to the crowd as they cheer him on. Ricochet nails the standing Shooting Star Press but Andrade still kicks out at 2.

Andrade grabs Vega’s hand from the ring as Ricochet tries to drag him to the center. Andrade blocks the Recoil with a shot to the throat. They trade more big shots. Andrade levels Ricochet with a big elbow but Ricochet still kicks out at 2. Vega and Andrade are frustrated now. Andrade goes for the Hammerlock DDT but it’s blocked. Ricochet rolls Andrade for a 2 count. Andrade misses a big shot but Ricochet superkicks him. Ricochet drives Andrade down into the mat again. Ricochet goes to the top but Vega gets involved and shoves him from the top. Ricochet lands hard on the mat. Andrade nails the Hammerlock DDT in the middle of the ring as Vega screams at ringside. Andrade with the pin to win.

Winner: Andrade

– After the match, Andrade and Vega take the title to the ramp to celebrate as the music hits. Ricochet looks on from the ring as Andrade and Vega stand tall on the ramp. We go to replays.

– We see Lana backstage in her wedding dress, taking photos. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Sarah Schreiber is in the back with Zelina Vega and WWE United States Champion Andrade. Vega is all smiles after the win and they are both confident about this United States Title reign, and they aren’t worried about Rey Mysterio taking the title back when he gets his rematch next Monday.

– The announcers hype next week’s RAW episode from OKC.

– It’s time for the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley. Vic and The King send us to the ring, which is set up for a typical wedding. The wedding officiant (minister?) introduces the groom first and out comes Bobby Lashley. We see a bunch of empty seats on the stage, apparently for guests who did not want to come. Vic says Lana and Lashley have no friends and no one wanted to accept the invitations.

Lashley is wearing a tuxedo with the sleeves cut off, and no shirt on underneath. The officiant introduces Lana next and out she comes in her wedding dress, flowers in-hand. Vic says they will officially tie the knot in the wedding of the decade next. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the officiant begins his speech but fans start booing. He says he speaks for everyone when he says they hope Lana and Lashley have a love that makes them better versions of themselves. He goes on and mentions kids for the happy couple but Lana interrupts and says she didn’t put that in the script. She doesn’t want a little monster coming out of her, giving her stretch marks and everything else, making her like all these Lana wannabes. She tells the man to read the script she gave him. He asks Lashley if he’s sure he wants to continue. Fans chant “Rusev Day!” as the officiant continues. Lana yells out that this isn’t about Rusev.

This is just dragging and Lana is horrible. She’s ready to get to the vows because the crowd won’t stop chanting for Rusev. Lana says this is the luckiest day of Lashley’s life because he’s marrying the greatest WWE Superstar in history. She goes on about how great she is and takes some shots at the fans. She goes on and on and on and says Lashley’s whole life has led to this. This is what he’s worked hard for. This is what his manhood is for. She just wants to jump on top of him and make love right now. They kiss. The officiant thanks Lashley for his restraint. The officiant says Lashley can begin when he wants to but Lana won’t shut up.

Lana says she spent a lot of time on the vows that Lashley is about to read to her. Fans give the “What!?” treatment to Lashley but Lana isn’t happy. She keeps spelling her name out. I’ve never wanted to turn a WWE TV show off as bad as I do right now. Lashley thanks Lana for allowing him to marry her. The officiant is ready to get to the ring now. These rings are symbols of the love they express. Lashley receives the ring from the officiant as the “Rusev Day!” chants pick back up. Lashley repeats after the officiant and Lana interrupts to hurry them up. The officiant gives the other ring to Lana now but she interrupts him before he can ask her to repeat after him. Lana says her Bobby has always given her everything because it’s all about her. The officiant says this is the part he dreads.

The officiant asks if there’s anyone who believes these two should not get married, speak now or forever hold your peace. A man comes walking out, wearing a suit, and says he objects, this wedding is a sham and should not continue. The guy says he is Lana’s first husband. He says he and Lana got married the day she turned 18. Then she left him for that son of a bitch Rusev. Lana tells the guy to get out of here, he’s still in love with her. The guy calls Lashley a son of a bitch and says Lana will do the same thing to him when something bigger and better comes along, because that’s what she does. Lashley grabs the guy and manhandles him, driving him hard into the mat. The guy rolls out to the floor. The officiant asks if anyone else wants to speak out. The man goes to pronounce them man and wife, but out comes a woman who is objecting. Lashley looks worried. The woman tries to chant “no!” as she hits the apron. She says she’s Bobby’s first wife. They met while Lashley was in the military and it was so beautiful. Lana slaps the woman off the apron. Lana yells at the officiant and tells him to continue. The officiant asks one more time if anyone wants to speak up.

Liv Morgan is out next for her return. She objects and says this can’t go on. The love of her life is right there. Liv says she would not have made it through this year if it weren’t for their love. She came to WWE a lost soul, a wild teen who came to WWE. She goes on and says she never knew she could be herself until they met and fell in love with each other. Liv asks how could you do this to me, how? Lana and Lashley look on. Lashley has never touched this woman in his entire life, he’s not sure what she’s talking about. Liv says no, she’s not talking about Lashley. Liv is in the ring now. She’s talking about Lana! Horrible. Liv asks Lana why she’s doing this, you don’t love him. Fans chant “Liv!” now as she drops the mic. Lana starts crying. Liv is also crying. Lana slaps Liv in the face and shoves her. They start brawling as the officiant and Lashley watch. Lana and Liv roll around the ring brawling until a pair of referees pull them apart. WWE officials are out from backstage now to break the fight up. Fit Finlay holds Liv back on the floor but she runs back into the ring, then back out. Lana yells at the officiant to continue. The man is about to pronounce them man and wife but the top of the huge fake cake is thrown off. Rusev comes out of the cake.

Rusev attacks Lashley and destroys him, beating him around the ring and yelling out. Lana is still crying. Fans chant for Rusev and he goes on to drop Lashley with a Machka Kick. They actually gave this an overrun. Liv runs back in and takes Lana down after Rusev puts Lashley down. Rusev and Liv stand tall as the final RAW of 2019 finally goes off the air.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.