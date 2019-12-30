Dave Dawson
Real Name: David Dawson
Height: 6’3″
Weight: 293 lbs.
Date of Birth:
From: Ventura, California
Resides: Wilmington, North Carolina
Pro Debut: 2007
Trained By: Zane Dawson
Finishing Move: Samoan Driver
Biography
– January 13, 2007, The Dawsons (Dave & Zane) won the UPWA Tag Team Titles in a 12-Team Gauntlet but the Dawsons would then vacate the titles a few months later.
– April 5, 2008, Dave challenged Dr. Luv for the UPWA Carolinas Title.
– October 10, 2009, The Dawsons competed in the UPWA 2nd Annual John J. Iradi Memorial Tag Team Tournament.
– October 20, 2012, The Dawsons challenged the Killbillies (Evan Banks & Aric Andrews) for the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles.
– January 19, 2013, The Dawsons competed in a 4-Way for the vacant UPWA Tag Team Titles.
– July 25, 2015, The RIOT (Dave & Zane) challenged Trevor Lee & Chet Sterling for the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles.
– March 24, 2017, The Dawsons competed in the CWF Mid-Atlantic Kernodle Brothers Tag Team Tournament ’17.
– May 13th, The Dawsons defeated Mecha Mercenary & Aaron Biggs for the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles.
– May 19th, Dave defeated Timmy Lou Retton for the PWF Shinjiro Otani Open Weight Title.
– May 20th, The Dawsons defeated The Proletariat Boar of Moldova & Lucas Calhoun to retain the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles.
– May 21st, The Dawsons defended the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles against The Brutes (Mark James & Jimmy Parker).
– June 3rd, The Dawsons defended the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles against Tommy Dreamer & Nick Richards.
– June 24th, The Dawsons retained the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles in a 4- Way Tag Match.
– July 29th, The Dawsons defended the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles against Snooty Foxx & Dirty Daddy.
– August 13th, Dave competed in the MVW Modern Vintage Tournament.
– October 14th, Dave competed in the CWF Mid-Atlantic 17th Annual Rumble.
– June 9, 2018, The Dawsons lost the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles in a 4-Way to Michael McAllister & Nick Richards.
– September 29th, The Dawson Brothers defeated The Heatseekers (Sigmon & Elliot Russell) for the AML Tag Team Titles.
– November 24th, Dave competed in the Wrestlecade ’18 Battle Royal.
– December 28th, The Dawsons competed in the PWF Premier Tag League V.
– January 25, 2019, Dave competed in the Bruiser Brody Cup.
– January 27th, The Dawsons lost the AML Tag Team Titles to The Gym Nasty Boyz (White Mike & Timmy Lou Retton).
– March 30th, The Dawsons defeated The Gym Nasty Boyz for the AML Tag Team Titles.
– August 31st, The Dawsons lost the AML Tag Team Titles to The Heatseekers in a 4-Way.
– September 28th, The Dawsons regain the AML Tag Team Titles by winning a Gauntlet.
– On NWA Powerrr #1, The Dawsons defeated Billy Buck & Sal Rinauro.
– On NWA Powerrr #3, The Dawsons defeated Eli Drake & Tim Storm.
– On NWA Powerrr #5, The Dawsons defeated Jordan Kingsley & Matthew Mims but also lost to Outlaw Inc. (Eddie Kingston & Homicide).
– December 1st, The Dawsons lost the AML Tag Team Titles to The Gym Nasty Boyz.
– December 15th, The Dawsons lost to The Wild Cards (Thomas Latimer & Royce Isaacs) on NWA Powerrr #10.