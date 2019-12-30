Dave Dawson

Real Name: David Dawson

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 293 lbs.

Date of Birth:

From: Ventura, California

Resides: Wilmington, North Carolina

Pro Debut: 2007

Trained By: Zane Dawson

Finishing Move: Samoan Driver

Biography

– January 13, 2007, The Dawsons (Dave & Zane) won the UPWA Tag Team Titles in a 12-Team Gauntlet but the Dawsons would then vacate the titles a few months later.

– April 5, 2008, Dave challenged Dr. Luv for the UPWA Carolinas Title.

– October 10, 2009, The Dawsons competed in the UPWA 2nd Annual John J. Iradi Memorial Tag Team Tournament.

– October 20, 2012, The Dawsons challenged the Killbillies (Evan Banks & Aric Andrews) for the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles.

– January 19, 2013, The Dawsons competed in a 4-Way for the vacant UPWA Tag Team Titles.

– July 25, 2015, The RIOT (Dave & Zane) challenged Trevor Lee & Chet Sterling for the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles.

– March 24, 2017, The Dawsons competed in the CWF Mid-Atlantic Kernodle Brothers Tag Team Tournament ’17.

– May 13th, The Dawsons defeated Mecha Mercenary & Aaron Biggs for the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles.

– May 19th, Dave defeated Timmy Lou Retton for the PWF Shinjiro Otani Open Weight Title.

– May 20th, The Dawsons defeated The Proletariat Boar of Moldova & Lucas Calhoun to retain the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles.

– May 21st, The Dawsons defended the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles against The Brutes (Mark James & Jimmy Parker).

– June 3rd, The Dawsons defended the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles against Tommy Dreamer & Nick Richards.

– June 24th, The Dawsons retained the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles in a 4- Way Tag Match.

– July 29th, The Dawsons defended the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles against Snooty Foxx & Dirty Daddy.

– August 13th, Dave competed in the MVW Modern Vintage Tournament.

– October 14th, Dave competed in the CWF Mid-Atlantic 17th Annual Rumble.

– June 9, 2018, The Dawsons lost the CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Titles in a 4-Way to Michael McAllister & Nick Richards.

– September 29th, The Dawson Brothers defeated The Heatseekers (Sigmon & Elliot Russell) for the AML Tag Team Titles.

– November 24th, Dave competed in the Wrestlecade ’18 Battle Royal.

– December 28th, The Dawsons competed in the PWF Premier Tag League V.

– January 25, 2019, Dave competed in the Bruiser Brody Cup.

– January 27th, The Dawsons lost the AML Tag Team Titles to The Gym Nasty Boyz (White Mike & Timmy Lou Retton).

– March 30th, The Dawsons defeated The Gym Nasty Boyz for the AML Tag Team Titles.

– August 31st, The Dawsons lost the AML Tag Team Titles to The Heatseekers in a 4-Way.

– September 28th, The Dawsons regain the AML Tag Team Titles by winning a Gauntlet.

– On NWA Powerrr #1, The Dawsons defeated Billy Buck & Sal Rinauro.

– On NWA Powerrr #3, The Dawsons defeated Eli Drake & Tim Storm.

– On NWA Powerrr #5, The Dawsons defeated Jordan Kingsley & Matthew Mims but also lost to Outlaw Inc. (Eddie Kingston & Homicide).

– December 1st, The Dawsons lost the AML Tag Team Titles to The Gym Nasty Boyz.

– December 15th, The Dawsons lost to The Wild Cards (Thomas Latimer & Royce Isaacs) on NWA Powerrr #10.