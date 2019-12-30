Alex Reynolds

Real Name: Alex Zikos

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 196 lbs.

Date of Birth: ?

From: Southampton, New York

Pro Debut: January 27, 2007

Trained By: Mikey Whipwreck

Finishing Move: From Reynolds With Love

Biography

– Reynolds has also went by Alex Keaton & The Profitable

– July 20, 2007, Alex defeated Javi-Air for the NYWC Hi-Fi Title.

– December 27th, Alex lost the NYWC Hi-Fi Title in the NYWC Psycho Circus ’08.

– June 20, 2009, Alex defeated Maverick for the NYWC Interstate Title.

– April 17, 2010, The NYWC Interstate Title is retired.

– May 22th, Alex defeated Benny Martinez & Dan Eckos in a 3-Way for the vacant NYWC Fusion Title.

– July 10th, Alex competed in the 14th Annual ECWA Super 8 Tournament.

– August 14th, Alex lost the NYWC Fusion Title to John Silver.

– October 23rd, Alex defeated Tony Nese for the NYWC Championship.

– January 29, 2011, Alex lost the NYWC Title to Ryan Rush.

– March 26th, The King and I (Alex & King Mega) won the NYWC Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way.

– May 21st, The King and I lost the NYWC Tag Team Titles to Dan Eckos & Kenny Royal.

– November 19th, The Slophunters (Alex & John Silver) competed in the ECWA K-Cup Tag Team Tournament ’11.

– October 20, 2012, The Slophunters won a 3-Way House of Madness Match for the NYWC Tag Team Titles.

– February 9, 2013, Alex defeated Starman for the PWS Tri State Title.

– February 23rd, The Slophunters lost the NYWC Tag Team Titles to Bill Carr & Smith James.

– April 4th, Alex lost the PWS Tri State Title to Starman.

– April 13th, Alex competed in the CZW Best of the Best 12.

– June 21st, Alex competed in the FWE 30-Man Rumble.

– June 29th, Alex competed in the WCA Race for the Ring Tournament.

– December 7th, Alex competed in the FWE Openweight Grand Prix.

– January 11, 2014, The Beaver Boys (Alex & Silver) defeated BLK OUT (Ruckus & BLK Jeez) for the CZW Tag Team Titles.

– April 27th, The Beaver Boys lost the CZW Tag Team Titles to The Juicy Product (David Starr & JT Dunn).

– June 7th, The Reynolds Brothers (Alex & Kyle) defeated The Lone Rangers (John Silver & Pat Buck) for the PWS Tag Team Titles.

– November 14th, The Beaver Boys won the FBW Tag Team Tournament.

– January 31, 2015, The Reynolds Brothers lost the PWS Tag Team Titles to The Handicapped Heroes (Zach Gowen & Gregory Iron).

– May 22nd, The Beaver Boys competed in the PWG DDT4 ’15.

– November 20th, Beaver Boys won a PWS Tag Team Gauntlet.

– November 28th, Beaver Boys competed in the Beyond Tournament For Tomorrow 4.

– May 6th, Beaver Boys competed in the PWM 3rd Annual Donald Casamento Memorial Tag Team Tournament.

– February 10, 2018, Alex competed in the CZW 30-Man Rumble.

– February 25th, Alex defeated Bull James for the NYWC Championship.

– March 31st, Alex lost the NYWC Title to Bill James in a Steel Cage.

– November 25th, Beaver Boys won the Beyond Tournament For Tomorrow ’18.

– April 25th, Alex & Rick Cataldo competed in the NYWC/Outlaw Wrestling King & Queen Tournament.

– October 16, 2019, Alex & Silver lost to Proud-N-Powerful (Santana & Ortiz) on AEW Dynamite.

– October 30th, Alex, Silver & QT Marshall lost to the Best Friends (Trent & Chuck Taylor) & Orange Cassidy on AEW Dynamite.

– December 4th, Alex & Silver lost to Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Marko Stunt) on AEW Dark.

– December 11th, Alex lost to Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite.