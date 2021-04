WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – December 28, 2019 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Braun Strowman defeated Cesaro, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura

2. Carmella defeated Mandy Rose

3. Lucha House Party defeated The Revival

4. WWE Universal Championship – Triple Threat Steel Cage Match

The Fiend (c) defeated Daniel Bryan and The Miz

5. Shorty G defeated Dolph Ziggler

6. Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross and Bayley and Sasha Banks

7. Street Fight

Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin (w/Drake Maverick)