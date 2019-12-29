WWE Raw Live Event Results – December 28, 2019 – Baltimore, Maryland

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Viking Raiders (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and The Street Profits

2. Drew McIntyre defeated No Way Jose

3. Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy

4. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match

Andrade (c) (w/Zelina Vega) defeated Bobby Lashley (w/Lana) and Ricochet

5. Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles

6. WWE 24/7 Championship – Handicap Match

The Singh Brothers defeated R-Truth (c)

7. WWE 24/7 Championship – Handicap Match

R-Truth defeated The Singh Brothers (c)

8. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match

Becky Lynch (c) defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair

9. No Holds Barred Match

Seth Rollins defeated Kevin Owens

-AOP helped Rollins get the win, but Samoa Joe made the save.