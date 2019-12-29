Match announced for Dynamite, AEW releases free match, most shocking moments, more
– NJPW Year in Review Video Online
– Most shocking moments of 2019
– AEW has released a free Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin match below.
– All Elite Wrestling has announced that a match between Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes will happen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The episode airs on January 1 from Jacksonville, Florida. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Taz makes a special appearance
* MJF appears
* Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin
* Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. PAC and The Lucha Bros
* AEW Women’s Champion Riho (c) vs. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida (AEW Women’s World Championship)
* Jon Moxley – AEW World Champion Chris Jericho feud continues
* Jon Moxley vs. Trent
* Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara