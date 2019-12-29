Izzy Slapowitz Passes Away

Knoxville wrestling personality Izzy Slapowitz has passed away.

Our condolences to the Smith (real name Jeff Smith) family.

Woke up this morning to the sad news that we have lost Izzy Slapowitz (Jeff Smith). Izzy was a big part of my early career breaking in around Knoxville. He is one of the nicest & kindest guys I've ever known in wrestling. Prayers for his wife, kids Thank you Izzy wRESTle in Peace pic.twitter.com/JAddzsh2Yr

— Beau James (@kingofkingsport) December 28, 2019