Fans unearth another secret past of Lars Sullivan

It has been a while since we heard about the name of Lars Sullivan. The WWE Superstar is currently out injured after undergoing knee surgery and it was perfect timing for him as he had been just fined $100,000 for unearthed offensive messages on the Bodybuilding.com forum from several years earlier, messages which were racist and homophobic.

But out of the blue, Sullivan was back in the news yesterday and trending on Twitter after some eagle-eyed fans unearthed something else – performing in homosexual adult videos under the name of Mitch Bennett!

The old photos and videos discovered show a tattoo of “DM” – the initials of his real name Dylan Miley – on his right arm, a tattoo which was later covered up with another design.

And while there’s nothing wrong about being homosexual, the problem here is that when taken into context, Sullivan was fined and punished by WWE for making several homophobic comments, comments which you would not expect from someone who in the past did perform in such adult-oriented videos.

Sullivan was ordered to undergo sensitivity training in May of this year after the original Bodybuilding.com forum comments were discovered. He even issued an apology, stating, “There is no excuse for the inappropriate remarks that I made years ago. They do not reflect my personal beliefs nor who I am today, and I apologize to anyone I offended.”

WWE also came out with their own statement after the press kept pushing for comments. “WWE supports a culture of inclusion regardless of gender, race, religion or sexual orientation, and we are committed to embracing all individuals as demonstrated by the diversity of our employees, performers and fans worldwide. Dylan Miley (aka Lars Sullivan) will be fined $100,000 and required to complete sensitivity training for offensive commentary uncovered from his past. WWE will also facilitate meetings for Dylan with community organizations to foster further discussion around the power of social media and the impact of your words.”

It will be interesting to see how – and if – WWE will be tackling this latest revelation.