Impact hands out first set of year end awards on special AXS TV broadcast

Impact Wrestling announced the first set of winners of the 2019 Impact! Year End Awards in a special broadcast that aired yesterday on AXS TV hosted by Josh Mathews and Scott D’Amore.

Among the winners announced so far include Taya Valkyrie winning the Knockout of the Year, Sami Callihan winning the World title on Impact’s AXS TV debut won the Moment of the Year, Willie Mack won the One to Watch in 2020, Rich Swann was declared the X-Division Star of the Year and Tessa Blanchard’s Magnum won the Finishing Move of the Year.

Another broadcast, set for Saturday, January 4, will hand out the awards for Tag Team of the Year, Wrestler of the Year and the Impact Match of the Year. The show starts at 8PM ET.