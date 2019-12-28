WWE Raw Live Event Results – December 27, 2019 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The Viking Raiders (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

2. Drew McIntyre defeated No Way Jose

3. Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy

4. Ricochet defeated Bobby Lashley (w/Lana)

5. Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles (w/Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson)

6. WWE 24/7 Championship Match

Samir Singh defeated R-Truth (c)

7. WWE 24/7 Championship Match

Mike Rome defeated Samir Singh (c)

8. WWE 24/7 Championship Match

Sunil Singh defeated Mike Rome (c)

9. WWE 24/7 Championship Match

R-Truth defeated Sunil Singh (c)

10. WWE United States Championship Match

Andrade (c) (w/Zelina Vega) defeated Rey Mysterio

11. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match

Becky Lynch (c) defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair

12. Six-Man Tag Team Match

AOP and Seth Rollins defeated Kevin Owens and The Street Profits