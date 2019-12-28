WWE Raw Live Event Results – December 27, 2019 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The Viking Raiders (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
2. Drew McIntyre defeated No Way Jose
3. Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy
4. Ricochet defeated Bobby Lashley (w/Lana)
5. Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles (w/Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson)
6. WWE 24/7 Championship Match
Samir Singh defeated R-Truth (c)
7. WWE 24/7 Championship Match
Mike Rome defeated Samir Singh (c)
8. WWE 24/7 Championship Match
Sunil Singh defeated Mike Rome (c)
9. WWE 24/7 Championship Match
R-Truth defeated Sunil Singh (c)
10. WWE United States Championship Match
Andrade (c) (w/Zelina Vega) defeated Rey Mysterio
11. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match
Becky Lynch (c) defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair
12. Six-Man Tag Team Match
AOP and Seth Rollins defeated Kevin Owens and The Street Profits