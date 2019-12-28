Nick Gage named in sports illustrated top 10 wrestlers of 2019

Top three matches of 2019: Lights Out vs. Marko Stunt; Uncharted Territory vs. Mance Warner; Uncharted Territory vs. Kris Statlander

Nick Gage was one of wrestling’s top draws on the independent scene in 2019, elevating both his own status and that of GCW, one of the top indie promotions in the country.

Gage’s peers praise his ability as a locker room leader, but he is an entirely different beast when the music hits. His style is authentic. Gage literally induces fear from his audiences, and he has put together a litany of tremendous matches over the course of the year, from the deathmatch genre to intergender, against a variety of opponents.

Opponents also look even better after a Gage match, which was evident this past summer following his match against Marko Stunt, who was defeated but looked good simply by hanging with the top dog in GCW.

Gage worked an ambitious schedule in 2019, and as evident through GCW’s growth, it paid off. He remains one of the most underrated talents in the business.