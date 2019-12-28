Los Angeles one of three cities hoping to land Wrestlemania 37

Dave Meltzer reports that LA remains the favorite to host WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

LA Mayor James T. Butts Jr. has confirmed LA is a finalist with 3 other cities to host WM 37.

City officials reportedly want to host WrestleMania 37 in 2021 because they are scheduled to host Super Bowl 56 in 2022, and they want to have a feeling out process of situations for them to learn about potential issues and work out all of the kinks before hosting the Super Bowl due to WrestleMania drawing a large number of tourists.