Lacey Evans says she has big plans for 2020

“Probably to become champ and get more opportunities to use my platform to show people what you’re capable of, no matter how hard your life is. I know sometimes things hurt really bad and I know there are a lot of bad things that are happening, and you feel so down and out on yourself. But trust me when I tell you, coming from where I come from and what I’ve been through, you are capable of anything. If I have to become a champion to tell the world that they are capable of anything, as long as they continue to fight, make a plan, and push forward, then that’s what I want to do. That is my goal.”

source: newyork.cbslocal.com