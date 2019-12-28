Kaci Lennox
Real Name: ?
Height: 5’8″
Weight: 141 lbs.
Date of Birth: June 18, 1992
From: Baltimore, Maryland
Resides: Orlando, Florida
Pro Debut: September 14, 2016
Trained By: Dvon Dudley Academy
Finishing Move: Slingblade Clothesline
Biography
– September 16, 2016, Lennox challenged Santana Garrett for the CWE Vixen’s Title.
– October 12th, Lennox & Aaron Epic won the vacant OPW Intergender Tag Team Titles by defeating Slade Porter & Raegan Fire.
– October 26th, Lennox & Epic retained the titles against Amber Nova & Tarben McCoy.
– November 9th, Lennox & Epic retained the titles against Raegan Fire & Chico Adams.
– November 23rd, Lennox & Epic retained the titles against Kikyo & CT Brown.
– December 7th, Lennox competed in the OPW Toys For Tots Cup.
– July 1, 2017, Lennox challenged Aria Blake for the PPW Diamonds Division Title.
– October 1st, Lennox competed in a 4-Way for the vacant RIOT Women’s Title.
– January 19, 2018, Lennox won the CWE Rise of a Queen II Tournament.
– February 6th, Lennox competed in the Girl Fight Broad Brawl Rumble.
– April 3rd, Lennox defeated Roxy Rouge for the RPW Women’s Title.
– May 12th, Lennox competed against Renee Michelle for the vacant FEW Flares Title.
– February 16, 2019, Lennox defeated Aspyn Rose for the IGNITE Women’s Title.
– April 13th, Lennox won the BELIEVE Annual Rex Bacchus Celebritorial Memorial Battle Royal.
– April 20th, Lennox defeated Rocky Radley for the PPW Diamonds Division Title.
– June 15th, Lennox defeated Gia Roman for the USCW Southern Women’s Title.
– August 4th, Lennox defended the PPW Diamonds Division Title against Gia Roman.
– September 14th, Lennox defended the IGNITE Women’s Title against KiLynn King.
– October 4th, Lennox & Epic defended the OPW Intergender Tag Team Titles in a 4-Way.
– December 13th, Lennox defeated Sofia Castillo for the vacant APW Women’s Title.