Kaci Lennox

Real Name: ?

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 141 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 18, 1992

From: Baltimore, Maryland

Resides: Orlando, Florida

Pro Debut: September 14, 2016

Trained By: Dvon Dudley Academy

Finishing Move: Slingblade Clothesline

Biography

– September 16, 2016, Lennox challenged Santana Garrett for the CWE Vixen’s Title.

– October 12th, Lennox & Aaron Epic won the vacant OPW Intergender Tag Team Titles by defeating Slade Porter & Raegan Fire.

– October 26th, Lennox & Epic retained the titles against Amber Nova & Tarben McCoy.

– November 9th, Lennox & Epic retained the titles against Raegan Fire & Chico Adams.

– November 23rd, Lennox & Epic retained the titles against Kikyo & CT Brown.

– December 7th, Lennox competed in the OPW Toys For Tots Cup.

– July 1, 2017, Lennox challenged Aria Blake for the PPW Diamonds Division Title.

– October 1st, Lennox competed in a 4-Way for the vacant RIOT Women’s Title.

– January 19, 2018, Lennox won the CWE Rise of a Queen II Tournament.

– February 6th, Lennox competed in the Girl Fight Broad Brawl Rumble.

– April 3rd, Lennox defeated Roxy Rouge for the RPW Women’s Title.

– May 12th, Lennox competed against Renee Michelle for the vacant FEW Flares Title.

– February 16, 2019, Lennox defeated Aspyn Rose for the IGNITE Women’s Title.

– April 13th, Lennox won the BELIEVE Annual Rex Bacchus Celebritorial Memorial Battle Royal.

– April 20th, Lennox defeated Rocky Radley for the PPW Diamonds Division Title.

– June 15th, Lennox defeated Gia Roman for the USCW Southern Women’s Title.

– August 4th, Lennox defended the PPW Diamonds Division Title against Gia Roman.

– September 14th, Lennox defended the IGNITE Women’s Title against KiLynn King.

– October 4th, Lennox & Epic defended the OPW Intergender Tag Team Titles in a 4-Way.

– December 13th, Lennox defeated Sofia Castillo for the vacant APW Women’s Title.