Jericho to give Tanahashi an AEW title shot if he beats him at Wrestle Kingdom 14

In a video posted on Instagram in front of his private jet prior to leaving to Japan, Chris Jericho issued a challenge to his Wrestle Kingdom 14 opponent Hiroshi Tanahashi, telling him that if he can beat him at WK, he will grant him an AEW title shot.

Jericho said that he heard the comments Tanahashi made and that he would be requesting a title shot if he beat him and Jericho asked AEW President Tony Khan to see “if it was okay” to grant him that request. “And he said yes…so if you can beat me in the Tokyo Dome, I will give you a championship match for the AEW title,” Jericho said.

This will be Jericho’s third Wrestle Kingdom appearance in a row, first wrestling Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12 and Tetsuya Naito last year at Wrestle Kingdom 13. He is so far 0-2 at this NJPW event having lost both his previous matches. Jericho’s match against Tanahashi will take place on January 5 on the second night of the event.