AJ Kirsch

Real Name: Aaron Joseph Kirsch

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 224 lbs.

Date of Birth: August 26, 1983

From: San Francisco, California

Resides: Mill Valley, California

Pro Debut: October 25, 2005

Trained By: Bill DeMott

Finishing Move: Diving Elbow Drop

Biography

– Kirsch also wrestled under Aaron James, Joe Brody, La Migra #1 & Remindo.

– February 11, 2006, EGO (Kirsch & Nathan Rulez) won a Battle Royal for the vacant APW Tag Team Titles.

– April 1st, EGO defended the APW Tag Team Titles against Joey Ryan & Scotty Aboot.

– June 24th, EGO defended the APW Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks (Mr. Instant Replay & Slick Nick).

– October 4th, EGO defended the APW Tag Team Titles against America’s Most Wanted (Chris Harris & James Storm).

– February 25, 2007, Kirsch competed in the NWA 25-Man King of the Summit Battle Royal.

– June 2nd, EGO lost the APW Tag Team Titles to Ground and Pound (Dana Lee & Tito Aquino).

– March 2011, Kirsch was a participant in the WWE Tough Enough V.

– October 2011, Kirsch participated in the TNA Gut Check contest.

– Kirsch is the announcer & host of the indie wrestling show Best of the Best.

– April 14, 2014, Kirsch challenged Timothy Thatcher for the APW Universal Title.

– May 26th, Kirsch challenged Famous B for the WCWC Title.

– August 26th, Kirsch & Alex Shelley challenged Forever Hooligans (Rocky Romero & Alex Koslov) for the IWGP Junior Tag Team Titles.

– January 1, 2013, Kirsch competed in the APW Pick the Winner Rumble.

– January 19th, Kirsch competed in the GRPW 20-Man Chain Royal Rumble.

– April 6th, Kirsch defeated Brandon Groom for the LXW Title.

– October 2, 2015, Kirsch competed in the Hoodslam 32-Man Battle Royal.

– Kirsch was the voiceover for the character Buzz in the WWE 2K19 Career Mode.

– September 30, 2019, Kirsch signed with MLW as a Commentator.