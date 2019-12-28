AJ Kirsch
Real Name: Aaron Joseph Kirsch
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 224 lbs.
Date of Birth: August 26, 1983
From: San Francisco, California
Resides: Mill Valley, California
Pro Debut: October 25, 2005
Trained By: Bill DeMott
Finishing Move: Diving Elbow Drop
Biography
– Kirsch also wrestled under Aaron James, Joe Brody, La Migra #1 & Remindo.
– February 11, 2006, EGO (Kirsch & Nathan Rulez) won a Battle Royal for the vacant APW Tag Team Titles.
– April 1st, EGO defended the APW Tag Team Titles against Joey Ryan & Scotty Aboot.
– June 24th, EGO defended the APW Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks (Mr. Instant Replay & Slick Nick).
– October 4th, EGO defended the APW Tag Team Titles against America’s Most Wanted (Chris Harris & James Storm).
– February 25, 2007, Kirsch competed in the NWA 25-Man King of the Summit Battle Royal.
– June 2nd, EGO lost the APW Tag Team Titles to Ground and Pound (Dana Lee & Tito Aquino).
– March 2011, Kirsch was a participant in the WWE Tough Enough V.
– October 2011, Kirsch participated in the TNA Gut Check contest.
– Kirsch is the announcer & host of the indie wrestling show Best of the Best.
– April 14, 2014, Kirsch challenged Timothy Thatcher for the APW Universal Title.
– May 26th, Kirsch challenged Famous B for the WCWC Title.
– August 26th, Kirsch & Alex Shelley challenged Forever Hooligans (Rocky Romero & Alex Koslov) for the IWGP Junior Tag Team Titles.
– January 1, 2013, Kirsch competed in the APW Pick the Winner Rumble.
– January 19th, Kirsch competed in the GRPW 20-Man Chain Royal Rumble.
– April 6th, Kirsch defeated Brandon Groom for the LXW Title.
– October 2, 2015, Kirsch competed in the Hoodslam 32-Man Battle Royal.
– Kirsch was the voiceover for the character Buzz in the WWE 2K19 Career Mode.
– September 30, 2019, Kirsch signed with MLW as a Commentator.