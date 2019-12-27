WWE Survivor Series and Royal Rumble Locations for 2020/2021 Rumored

According to @WrestleVotes, Dallas, TX is the frontrunner to host WWE Survivor Series 2020 weekend. No venue was given. Meanwhile, WrestleVotes is also reporting Seattle, WA as the frontrunner for Royal Rumble 2021 weekend with T-Mobile Park being the venue.

The report notes that those sites are the clear frontrunners, if not already official. WWE has not officially confirmed the locations for either event.

As previously reported, Los Angeles is pushing to host WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

