WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – December 26, 2019 – Cincinnati, Ohio

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champonship – Triple Threat Match

Big E and Kofi Kingston (c) defeated Curtis Axel and Scott Dawson (w/Dash Wilder) and Lucha House Party

2. Elias defeated Dolph Ziggler

3. Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated Carmella and Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

4. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Braun Strowman defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (c) (w/Sami Zayn) (via Disqualification)

5. Shorty G defeated Cesaro

6. Street Fight

Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin (w/Drake Maverick) (via Disqualification)

7. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) (w/Sasha Banks) defeated Lacey Evans

8. WWE Universal Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Fiend (c) defeated Daniel Bryan and The Miz