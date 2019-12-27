WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – December 26, 2019 – Cincinnati, Ohio
1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champonship – Triple Threat Match
Big E and Kofi Kingston (c) defeated Curtis Axel and Scott Dawson (w/Dash Wilder) and Lucha House Party
2. Elias defeated Dolph Ziggler
3. Triple Threat Tag Team Match
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated Carmella and Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
4. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Braun Strowman defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (c) (w/Sami Zayn) (via Disqualification)
5. Shorty G defeated Cesaro
6. Street Fight
Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin (w/Drake Maverick) (via Disqualification)
7. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Bayley (c) (w/Sasha Banks) defeated Lacey Evans
8. WWE Universal Championship – Triple Threat Match
The Fiend (c) defeated Daniel Bryan and The Miz