Tim Storm

Written by Allen Rockum

Real Name: Timothy Scoggins

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 260 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 1, 1965

From: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Resides: Dallas, Texas

Pro Debut: 1995

Trained By: Bill Ash

Finishing Move: Perfect Storm



Biography

– Outside if wrestling, Storm is a school history teacher in Euless, TX.

– May 10, 2003, The Dark Circle (Storm & Apocalypse) defeated The KEG Brothers (Duffy & Ruffy) for the PCW Tag Team Titles.

– November 1st, Storm challenged Brandon Groom for the PCW Title.

– December 13th, Storm & Chris Stevens competed in a 4-Way for the newly vacated PCW Tag Team Titles.

– February 21, 2004, The Dark Circle defeated The Professionals (Mike Thunder & John Allen) for the PCW Tag Team Titles.

– May 8th, Dark Circle lost the PCW Tag Team Titles to The Professionals.

– August 27, 2005, Storm defeated Steve DeMarco for the PCW Title.

– September 24th, Storm defended the PCW Title against Mace Malone.

– October 1st, Storm defended the PCW Title against Kevin Paine.

– November 19th, Storm defended the PCW Title against Stephen Murphy.

– December 17th, Storm defended the PCW Title against Kevin Paine.

– January 21, 2006, Storm defended the PCW Title against Mike Foxx.

– May 13th, Storm lost the PCW Title to Mace Malone.

– May 5, 2007, The Dark Circle defeated Wally Darkmon in a handicap match for the PCW Tag Team Titles.

– April 26, 2008, Dark Circle lost the PCW Tag Team Titles to Pretty Flawless (Jerome Daniels & Nobe Bryant) in a 3-Way.

– July 26th, The Faithful (Storm & James Johnson) defeated Pretty Flawless for the PCW Tag Team Titles.

– March 28, 2009, The Faithful lost the PCW Tag Team Titles to Apocalypse & Franco D’Angelo.

– April 11th, The Faithful defeated Franco D’Angelo & Apocalypse for the PCW Tag Team Titles.

– August 28th, Dark Circle defeated Robert Evans & Hugh Rogue for the XCW Tag Team Titles.

– October 4th, Dark Circle won the vacant NMW Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way.

– November 7, 2010, Storm & Cowboy Adam defeated The Russian Crusher & The Russian Destroyer for the NAWA Tag Team Titles.

– May 1, 2011, Storm won the Indy World Championship Tournament.

– June 11th, Storm defeated Michael Faith for the NWA Oklahoma Heavyweight Title.

– June 18th, Storm defeated Dane Griffin for the TPW Title.

– July 2nd, Storm & Cowboy Adam lost the NAWA Tag Team Titles to Keith Lee & Li Fang.

– October 1st, Storm & Cowboy Adam defeated Li Fang & Machiko for the NAWA Tag Team Titles.

– January 7, 2012, Storm & Cowboy Adam lost the NAWA Tag Team Titles to Li Fang & Russian Destroyer.

– January 20th, Storm lost the TPW Title to Ryan Genesis.

– May 18th, Storm defeated Ryan Genesis for the TPW Title.

– December 8th, Storm defeated Shane Williams for the TCW International Title.

– March 30, 2013, Storm lost the now dubbed TCW Title to Lance Hoyt.

– July 2nd, Storm & Matt Riviera defeated Purple Haze & Blake Wilder for the Elite Tag Team Titles.

– September 20th, Storm lost the now dubbed NWA Texoma Heavyweight Title to Mike Foxx.

– December 28th, Storm & Riviera lost the Elite Tag Team Titles to Purple Haze & Olympus.

– January 17, 2014, Dark Circle defeated Genesis (Kristopher Haiden & Carricon Arcane) for the NWA Texoma Tag Team Titles.

– September 19th, Dark Circle lost the NWA Texoma Tag Team Titles to Simply Irresistible (Matthew Palmer & James Johnson).

– October 17th, Storm defeated Byron Wilcott for the NWA North American Title.

– April 12, 2015, Storm lost the NWA North American Title to Jax Dane in a Unification match with the NWA National Title.

– July 17th, Storm regained the vacant NWA North American Title.

– November 1st, Storm & Davey Vega won the vacant Inspire Pro Twin Dragon Connection Titles by defeating Andy Dalton & Matthew Palmer.

– February 12, 2016, The Vet Club (Storm & Apoc) defeated Absolute Arrogance (Ricky Starks & Houston Carson) for the VIP Tag Team Titles.

– July 16th, Storm lost the NWA North American Title to Tyson Dean.

– October 21st, Storm defeated Jax Dane for the NWA Championship.

– November 11th, The Vet Club lost the VIP Tag Team Titles to War Machine (Raymond Rowe & Hanson).

– April 29, 2017, Storm competed in the VIP 55-Man Battle Royal.

– September 3rd, Storm & Vega lost the Inspire Pro Twin Dragon Connection Titles.

– December 9th, Storm lost the NWA Title to Nick Aldis.

– August 24, 2019, Storm defeated Rodney Mack for the vacant SWE Title.

– NWA Powerrr #1, Storm challenged Nick Aldis for the NWA Title.

– NWA Powerrr #3, Storm & Eli Drake lost to the Dawsons (Dave & Zane).