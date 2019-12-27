Shawn Michaels has taken over control running NXT UK

During interview with Corey Graves it was revealed Shawn Michaels has taken over control running NXT UK.

Triple H made some interesting comments regarding NXT UK, saying that the ‘Heartbreak Kid’ has actually taken over the reigns of the project over in the United Kingdom. “The one thing that Shawn isn’t even mentioning on his end, everybody has so much going on, but as NXT was evolving to USA [Network] and picking up that pace it made me have to back out of some things,” Hunter explained. “Shawn picked up the ball on the UK and basically that got pushed his way. He was such an integral part of it anyway that he just kind of latched on more to it. He’s been heading over there, what is it? Every five or six weeks we do television. He’s kind of heading over there and spearheading that. Sort of taking on the ownership of that brand totally in and of himself.”