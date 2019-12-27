Royce Isaacs

Written by Allen Rockum

Real Name: ?

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 242 lbs.

Date of Birth: ?

From: Denver, Colorado

Pro Debut: June 2014

Trained By: ?

Finishing Move: Hush Money

Biography

– November 15, 2015, Isaacs defeated Johnny Crash for the LLL Title.

– May 29, 2016, Isaacs defended the LLL Title in a 4-Way.

– June 25th, Isaacs defended the LLL Title against Caleb Crush.

– August 12th, Isaacs lost the LLL Title to Martin Casaus.

– September 11th, Isaacs won the LLL Title in a 4-Way.

– September 25th, Isaacs defended the LLL Title against Matt Sydal.

– October 21st, Isaacs won the DDT DNA Grand Prix ’16.

– November 23rd, Isaacs lost the LLL Title to Lonnie Valdez.

– January 14, 2017, Isaacs competed in the PCW Last Man Standing Rumble.

– August 26th, Isaacs competed in the GRPW 2nd Annual Golden Thrones Tournament.

– September 24th, Isaacs defeated Chopsticks for the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title.

– February 11, 2018, Isaacs competed in the CWFH Percy Pringle III Cup.

– June 2nd, Isaacs competed in the LLL Candyman Memorial Cup Tournament.

– September 29th, Isaacs defeated Oliver Grimsly for the UWN Television Title.

– October 14th, Isaacs defeated Andy Brown for the vacant CWFH Heritage Title.

– December 6th, Isaacs competed in the FIST King of SoCal Tournament ’18.

– December 14th, One Percent (Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) defeated The Whirlwind Gentleman (Remy Marcel & Jack Manley) for the vacant FSW Tag Team Titles.

– January 19, 2019, One Percent defeated The American Guns (Mike Santiago & Ethan HD) for the DEFY Tag Team Titles.

– March 29th, One Percent lost the DEFY Tag Team Titles to Warbeast (Fatu & Josef) in a 3-Way.

– April 5th, Isaacs competed in the Blackcraft Baphomet Battle Royal.

– April 27th, Isaacs & Tom Latimer competed in the NWA/ROH Crockett Cup ’19.

– May 13th, Isaacs lost the UWN Television Title to Tyler Bateman.

– June 23rd, One Percent lost the FSW Tag Team Titles to Hammerstone & Joe Graves.

– August 18th, Isaacs won the UWN Television Title in a 3-Way.

– September 7th, Isaacs & Latimer defeated Villain Enterprises (PCO & Brody King) for the NWA Tag Team Titles.

– NWA Powerrr #1, The Wild Cards (Isaacs & Latimer) defeated Danny White & Mims.

– NWA Powerrr #2, The Wild Cards defended the NWA Tag Team Titles against Outlaw Inc. (Homicide & Eddie Kingston).

– NWA Powerrr #4, The Wild Cards & James Storm lost to Colt Cabana, Mr. Anderson & Nick Aldis.

– NWA Powerrr #6, The Wild Cards defended the NWA Tag Team Titles against Outlaw Inc.

– NWA Powerrr #9, The Wild Cards lost the NWA Tag Team Titles to The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson).

– December 14th, The Wild Cards challenged The Rock ‘n’Roll Express for the NWA Tag Team Titles.

– NWA Powerrr #10, The Wild Cards defeated The Dawsons (Zane & Dave).

– NWA Powerrr #11, Isaacs lost to James Storm by count out.