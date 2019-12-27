Gigi Dolin

Real Name: Priscilla Kelly

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 114 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 5, 1997

From: Douglasville, Georgia

Pro Debut: March 13, 2015

Trained By: Murder-1

Finishing Move: Trapped In Sin

Biography

– Kelly appeared on My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding when she was 14.

– Kelly is married to fellow wrestler Darby Allin.

– Kelly has been dubbed the Gypsy Princess, Gypsy Queen & also Hell’s Favorite Harlot.

– August 17, 2016, Kelly competed in a Battle Royal for the vacant WFW Women’s Title.

– September 2nd, Kelly & Dominique Fabiano challenged BTY (Marti Belle & Jayme Jameson) for the SHINE Tag Team Titles.

– February 11, 2017, Kelly & Chip Day won the GPW Together We Fight Tournament.

– July 16th, Kelly won the vacant SHINE Nova Title by defeating Candy Cartwright.

– August 5th, Kelly defended the SHINE Nova Title against Stormie Lee.

– August 20th, Kelly defended the SHINE Nova Title against Jordynne Grace.

– October 20th, Kelly defended the SHINE Nova Title against Santana Garrett.

– December 16th, Kelly competed in the SHINE Survival Rumble.

– February 2, 2018, Kelly defended the SHINE Nova Title against ACR.

– March 10th, Kelly lost the SHINE Nova Title to Candy Cartwright.

– May 12th, Kelly competed in the MTW Making Towns Classic Tournament.

– August 8th, Kelly competed in the WWE Mae Young Classic ’18.

– October 14th, Kelly challenged Miyu Yamashita for the TOKYO Princess of Princess Title.

– October 26th, Kelly challenged Tessa Blanchard for the PCW ULTRA Women’s Title.

– March 8, 2019, Kelly challenged Kylie Rae for the Freelance World Title.

– March 29th, Kelly competed in the 30-Woman RISE of the Contenders Rumble.

– May 31st, Kelly challenged Jessicka Havok for the AAW Women’s Title.

– June 2nd, Kelly & Vipress defeated Shotzi Blackheart & Ruby Raze for the vacant Rouge Tag Team Titles.

– August 15th, Kelly challenged Diamante for the QOC Title.

– August 31st, Kelly competed in the AEW Casino Battle Royal.

– September 7th, Kelly challenged Katarina Leigh for the MPW Women’s Title.

– September 28th, Kelly challenged Bobbi Tyler for the UPW Women’s Title.

– November 3rd, Kelly competed in a 4-Way for the SHIMMER Championship.

– November 9th, Kelly lost to Zeda Zhang on MLW Fusion.

– November 27th, Kelly & Vipress defended the Rouge Tag Team Titles against Hawx Aerie (PJ Hawx & Luke Hawx).