Masato Yoshino Announces Retirement In 2020

Masato Yoshino has announced that he will retire sometime in 2020, although he did not say exactly when that would happen. The retirement is due to the effects of a neck injury he received in 2017. He debuted in 2000 and is a former Open the Dream Gate champion for Dragon Gate, as well as a former six-time Open The Brave Gate Champion and eleven-time Open The Triangle Gate Champion. His career has included runs in TNA/IMPACT, Wrestling Society X, Lucha Libre AAA, Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and more.

