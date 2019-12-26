Yuka Sakazaki

Real Name: Yuka Sakazaki

Height: 5’2”

Weight: 123 lbs

Date of Birth: December 27th

From: South Town, Japan

Pro Debut: December 1, 2013

Trained By: DDT Dojo

Finishing Move: Magical Girl Splash

Biography

– August 2, 2014, Yuka competed in the TJP Tokyo Princess Cup.

– July 4, 2015, Yuka competed in the TJP Tokyo Princess Cup.

– March 21, 2016, Yuka won a DDT Dark Battle Royal.

– May 28th, Yuka challenged Miyu Yamashita for the TJP TOKYO Princess of Princess Title.

– July 23rd, Yuka competed in the TJP Tokyo Princess Cup.

– June 4, 2017, Yuka defeated Yuu for the TOKYO Princess of Princess Title.

– July 30th, Yuka competed in the TJP Tokyo Princess Cup ’17.

– August 20th, Yuka competed in the DDT Gauntlet Battle Royal for the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title.

– August 26th, Yuka lost the TOKYO Princess of Princess Title to Reika Saiki.

– October 14th, MiraClians (Yuka & Shoko Nakajima) defeated Maho Kurone & Rika Tatsumi for the vacant TOKYO Princess Tag Team Titles.

– February 3, 2018, MiraClians lost the TOKYO Princess Tag Team Titles to NEO Biishiki-gun (Sakisama & Azusa Christie).

– July 8th, Yuka competed in the TJP Tokyo Princess Cup ’18.

– August 4th, Yuka & Mizuki won the TJP Yeah! Metcha Tag Tournament ’18.

– August 25th, Yuka & Mizuki defeated Reika Saiki & Maki Ito for the vacant TOKYO Princess Tag Team Titles.

– September 2nd, Yuka, Shoko Nakajima & Miyu Yamashita competed in the CHIKARA King of Trios ’18.

– February 17, 2019, Yuka competed in the DDT Gauntlet Battle Royal for the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title.

– May 25th, Yuka, Emi Sakura & Aja Kong lost to Hikaru Shida, Riho & Ryo Mizunami at AEW Double or Nothing.

– June 8th, Yuka & Mizuki lost the TOKYO Princess Tag Team Titles to NEO Biishiki-gun.

– June 29th, Yuka & Nyla Rose lost to Riho in a 3-Way at AEW Fyter Fest.

– July 7th, Yuka competed in the TJP Tokyo Princess Cup ’19.

– November 3rd, Yuka defeated Shoko Nakajima for the Princess of Princess Title.