Yuka Sakazaki
Real Name: Yuka Sakazaki
Height: 5’2”
Weight: 123 lbs
Date of Birth: December 27th
From: South Town, Japan
Pro Debut: December 1, 2013
Trained By: DDT Dojo
Finishing Move: Magical Girl Splash
Biography
– August 2, 2014, Yuka competed in the TJP Tokyo Princess Cup.
– July 4, 2015, Yuka competed in the TJP Tokyo Princess Cup.
– March 21, 2016, Yuka won a DDT Dark Battle Royal.
– May 28th, Yuka challenged Miyu Yamashita for the TJP TOKYO Princess of Princess Title.
– July 23rd, Yuka competed in the TJP Tokyo Princess Cup.
– June 4, 2017, Yuka defeated Yuu for the TOKYO Princess of Princess Title.
– July 30th, Yuka competed in the TJP Tokyo Princess Cup ’17.
– August 20th, Yuka competed in the DDT Gauntlet Battle Royal for the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title.
– August 26th, Yuka lost the TOKYO Princess of Princess Title to Reika Saiki.
– October 14th, MiraClians (Yuka & Shoko Nakajima) defeated Maho Kurone & Rika Tatsumi for the vacant TOKYO Princess Tag Team Titles.
– February 3, 2018, MiraClians lost the TOKYO Princess Tag Team Titles to NEO Biishiki-gun (Sakisama & Azusa Christie).
– July 8th, Yuka competed in the TJP Tokyo Princess Cup ’18.
– August 4th, Yuka & Mizuki won the TJP Yeah! Metcha Tag Tournament ’18.
– August 25th, Yuka & Mizuki defeated Reika Saiki & Maki Ito for the vacant TOKYO Princess Tag Team Titles.
– September 2nd, Yuka, Shoko Nakajima & Miyu Yamashita competed in the CHIKARA King of Trios ’18.
– February 17, 2019, Yuka competed in the DDT Gauntlet Battle Royal for the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title.
– May 25th, Yuka, Emi Sakura & Aja Kong lost to Hikaru Shida, Riho & Ryo Mizunami at AEW Double or Nothing.
– June 8th, Yuka & Mizuki lost the TOKYO Princess Tag Team Titles to NEO Biishiki-gun.
– June 29th, Yuka & Nyla Rose lost to Riho in a 3-Way at AEW Fyter Fest.
– July 7th, Yuka competed in the TJP Tokyo Princess Cup ’19.
– November 3rd, Yuka defeated Shoko Nakajima for the Princess of Princess Title.