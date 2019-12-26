Toni Storm: “I always really struggled with depression and anxiety”

During an appearance on Lilian Garcia’s podcast, Toni Storm talked about the fallout from private photos of her that were leaked online last year:

“I just shut down because I noticed stuff that had leaked because I was already kind of in a bad place mentally. I always really struggled with depression and anxiety. I’ve never really spoken out about it; I don’t know why. There’s not really any reason for it. I’m not sure why I suffer from it, but a lot happened growing up where I lost my grandfather and there was a lot of drama with my family,” said Storm.

“At 16, I was diagnosed with anxiety. When all that came about, I was already struggling. I was like, I don’t want to know about any of this. I didn’t want to face it, so I just one day I was like the hell with this. I didn’t want to be seen, I really didn’t because I was completely humiliated and ashamed. It was awful and I didn’t even know who to turn to.”

“Now, I’m at a place where I can laugh with friends about it but it was awful during that time. People try to humiliate me with it and make horrible comments. They will give me hell. I turned my comments off of Instagram. I obviously love the support from fans that I appreciate it so much, but with that, I get a lot of abuse and that stuff started happening. I was getting a lot of disgusting comments. I don’t want my sister going on there and seeing all of those horrible things. People get mad at that so I’m like just send me a message then.”