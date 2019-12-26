Sonny Kiss

Real Name: Hassan

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 185 lbs.

Date of Birth: December 11, 1993

From: Jersey City, New Jersey

Pro Debut: September 2013

Trained By: ROH Dojo & Warriors of Wrestling Training Center

Finishing Move: Sonny Side Up

Biography

– Kiss has an extensive background in dance, often using those skills in his wrestling style.

– Kiss also goes by XO Lishus (Lucha Underground) or spelled out Exolicious.

– August 8, 2015, Kiss won the ACE Fight for Flight Title in a 3-Way.

– September 12th, Kiss competed in the WOW King of New York ’15.

– November 7th, Kiss lost the ACE Fight for Flight Title to Prince Akkanatan in a 6-Way.

– February 5, 2016, Kiss competed in the FBW 30-Man Rumble.

– September 10th, Kiss competed in the WOW King of New York ’16.

– September 18th, Kiss competed in the A Matter of Pride Tournament.

– January 8, 2017, Kiss competed in the BBWF 31-Man Battle Royal.

– August 12th, Kiss won the WOW No Limits Title in a 3-Way.

– September 9th, Kiss competed in the WOW King of New York ’17.

– December 2nd, Kiss lost the WOW No Limits Title to Isaiah Wolf in a 4-Way.

– September 8, 2018, Kiss won the WOW King of New York ’18.

– January 12, 2019, Kiss defeated Chris Steeler for the WOW Championship.

– April 3rd, Kiss won the UPWA 30-Man Battle Royal.

– May 25th, Kiss competed in the AEW 21-Man Casino Battle Royale.

– August 23rd, Kiss lost the WOW Title to Darius Carter.

– October 9th, Kiss & Peter Avalon lost a 3-Way to Kip Sabian on AEW Dark.

– October 23rd, Kiss & Dustin Rhodes defeated QT Marshall & Peter Avalon on AEW Dark.

– November 20th, Kiss competed in the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal.

– November 27th, Kiss lost to Shawn Spears on AEW Dark.