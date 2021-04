Rumored Reason On Why Randy Orton Didn’t Sign With AEW

It was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Randy Orton was in talks with All Elite Wrestling.

However, the two sides couldn’t agree on money, and Orton was reportedly offered less than current AEW World Champion Chris Jericho is making with All Elite.

It’s being said that The Viper believed he was worth as much as Jericho, if not more, so he decided to stay with WWE.