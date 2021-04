Los Angeles is still pushing to land WrestleMania 37 in 2021, according to a new report. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the city wants to host the PPV in 2021 in order to get ready for the Super Bowl, which will be hosted by L.A. in 2022. WWE, on the other hand, wants to go to L.A. in 2022 for WrestleMania 38 so that they can announce a higher attendance figure in the same stadium than the Super Bowl.