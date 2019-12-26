Peter Avalon

Real Name: Peter Hernandez

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 169 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 14, 1989

From: Carson City, Nevada

Resides: Rancho Cucamonga, California

Pro Debut: November 15, 2008

Trained By: Jesse Hernandez, Scorpio Sky, Mr. Excitement, Charles Mercury & Johnny Paradise

Finishing Move: Marti-knees

Biography

– Avalon is also known as Norv Fernum & Adam Jones.

– April 26, 2009, Avalon defeated TJ Perkins for the AWS Lightweight Title.

– October 24th, Avalon competed in the SoCal Pro Rumble.

– June 19, 2010, Avalon competed in the AWS/NWA World War III 159-Man Battle Royal.

– June 19th, Avalon lost the AWS Lightweight Title to Sindarin.

– November 21st, Avalon & El Tucson defeated Shoot 2 Kill (Erik Baeden & Jonas Albert Robinson) for the WCWC Tag Team Titles.

– January 1, 2011, Avalon competed in the M1W New Year’s Day Cup ’11.

– February 19th, Avalon & El Tucson lost the WCWC Tag Team Titles to The Faction (George Michael & Erik Baeden).

– May 14th, 2 Skinny White Guys (Avalon & Nick Lovin) defeated Kid Caramba & Todd Chandler for the SCP Tag Team Titles.

– June 10th, Avalon competed in the SCP Summer Classic ’11 Tournament.

– December 3rd, 2 Skinny White Guys lost the SCP Tag Team Titles to Damage Control (Destro & Duke).

– January 8, 2012, Avalon competed in the NWA Invitational Battle Royal.

– June 16th, Avalon competed in the CWFH/NWA Percy Pringle III Cup.

– May 5, 2013, Avalon competed in the CWFH Red Carpet Rumble Match.

– June 23rd, PPRay (Avalon & Ray Rosas) won a 4-Way for the AWS Tag Team Titles.

– July 21st, PPRay won a 4-Way for the CWFH Heritage Tag Team Titles.

– November 21, 2013, Fernum & Dewey Barnes lost the TNA Tag Team Turkey Bowl to The BroMans (Jessie Godderz & Robbie E).

– November 23rd, Fernum competed in the TNA 12-Way Feast of Fired Match.

– November 30th, PPRay lost the AWS Tag Team Titles to Los Bandidos (Tito Escondido & Rico Dynamite).

– December 8th, Avalon competed in the CWFH Percy Pringle III Memorial Cup.

– January 31, 2014, PPRay competed in the PWG DDT4 ’14.

– April 13th, Avalon lost the CWFH Heritage Tag Team Titles in a handicap match to The RockNES Monsters (Johnny Yuma & Johnny Goodtime).

– June 15th, Avalon competed in the CWFH 30-Man Red Carpet Rumble.

– September 28th, Avalon defeated Joey Ryan for the IWL Anarchy Title.

– October 11th, Avalon competed in the SCP 28-Man Royal Rumble.

– October 12th, PPRay defeated RockNES Monsters for the CWFH Heritage Tag Team Titles.

– October 24th, PPRay lost the CWFH Heritage Tag Team Titles to RockNES Monsters.

– October 25th, PPRay defeated Los Bandidos for the AWS Tag Team Titles.

– February 21, 2015, Avalon lost the IWL Anarchy Title to Justin Ryke.

– April 25th, Avalon won the IWL Championship in a Seven Shades of Insanity Match (7-Way).

– June 25th, Fernum challenged Ethan Carter III for the TNA Championship.

– July 25th, PPRay lost the AWS Tag Team Titles to B-Boy & Lil Cholo in a 3-Way.

– August 23rd, Avalon defeated Johnny Yuma for the CWFH Heritage Championship.

– September 18, 2016, Avalon competed in the AOW 32-Man Valley Rumble.

– June 25, 2017, Avalon lost the CWFH Heritage Title to Tito Escondido.

– December 2nd, HATE (Avalon & Ray Rosas) defeated El Mariachi Loco & SoCal Crazy for the AWS Tag Team Titles.

– April 14, 2018, Avalon competed in the CZW Best of the Best 17.

– March 23, 2019, PPRay lost the AWS Tag Team Titles to True Grit (Hoss Hogg & Jesse James).

– June 20th, Avalon defeated Danny Limelight for the FIST Championship.

– July 13th, Avalon lost to Sonny Kiss at AEW Fight For the Fallen.

– August 18th, Avalon competed in the CWFH 30-Man Red Carpet Rumble.

– September 7th, Avalon competed in the MKW 15-Man Kingdom Rumble.

– October 9th, Avalon & Sonny Kiss lost to Kip Sabian in a 3-Way on AEW Dark.

– October 23rd, Avalon & QT Marshall lost to Dustin Rhodes & Sonny Kiss on AEW Dark

– November 13th, Avalon & Shawn Spears lost to Darby Allin in a 3-Way on AEW Dynamite.

– November 20th, Avalon lost to Luchasaurus on AEW Dynamite.

– December 4th, Avalon & Jimmy Havoc lost to Scorpio Sky in a 3-Way on AEW Dark.