Peter Avalon
Real Name: Peter Hernandez
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 169 lbs.
Date of Birth: June 14, 1989
From: Carson City, Nevada
Resides: Rancho Cucamonga, California
Pro Debut: November 15, 2008
Trained By: Jesse Hernandez, Scorpio Sky, Mr. Excitement, Charles Mercury & Johnny Paradise
Finishing Move: Marti-knees
Biography
– Avalon is also known as Norv Fernum & Adam Jones.
– April 26, 2009, Avalon defeated TJ Perkins for the AWS Lightweight Title.
– October 24th, Avalon competed in the SoCal Pro Rumble.
– June 19, 2010, Avalon competed in the AWS/NWA World War III 159-Man Battle Royal.
– June 19th, Avalon lost the AWS Lightweight Title to Sindarin.
– November 21st, Avalon & El Tucson defeated Shoot 2 Kill (Erik Baeden & Jonas Albert Robinson) for the WCWC Tag Team Titles.
– January 1, 2011, Avalon competed in the M1W New Year’s Day Cup ’11.
– February 19th, Avalon & El Tucson lost the WCWC Tag Team Titles to The Faction (George Michael & Erik Baeden).
– May 14th, 2 Skinny White Guys (Avalon & Nick Lovin) defeated Kid Caramba & Todd Chandler for the SCP Tag Team Titles.
– June 10th, Avalon competed in the SCP Summer Classic ’11 Tournament.
– December 3rd, 2 Skinny White Guys lost the SCP Tag Team Titles to Damage Control (Destro & Duke).
– January 8, 2012, Avalon competed in the NWA Invitational Battle Royal.
– June 16th, Avalon competed in the CWFH/NWA Percy Pringle III Cup.
– May 5, 2013, Avalon competed in the CWFH Red Carpet Rumble Match.
– June 23rd, PPRay (Avalon & Ray Rosas) won a 4-Way for the AWS Tag Team Titles.
– July 21st, PPRay won a 4-Way for the CWFH Heritage Tag Team Titles.
– November 21, 2013, Fernum & Dewey Barnes lost the TNA Tag Team Turkey Bowl to The BroMans (Jessie Godderz & Robbie E).
– November 23rd, Fernum competed in the TNA 12-Way Feast of Fired Match.
– November 30th, PPRay lost the AWS Tag Team Titles to Los Bandidos (Tito Escondido & Rico Dynamite).
– December 8th, Avalon competed in the CWFH Percy Pringle III Memorial Cup.
– January 31, 2014, PPRay competed in the PWG DDT4 ’14.
– April 13th, Avalon lost the CWFH Heritage Tag Team Titles in a handicap match to The RockNES Monsters (Johnny Yuma & Johnny Goodtime).
– June 15th, Avalon competed in the CWFH 30-Man Red Carpet Rumble.
– September 28th, Avalon defeated Joey Ryan for the IWL Anarchy Title.
– October 11th, Avalon competed in the SCP 28-Man Royal Rumble.
– October 12th, PPRay defeated RockNES Monsters for the CWFH Heritage Tag Team Titles.
– October 24th, PPRay lost the CWFH Heritage Tag Team Titles to RockNES Monsters.
– October 25th, PPRay defeated Los Bandidos for the AWS Tag Team Titles.
– February 21, 2015, Avalon lost the IWL Anarchy Title to Justin Ryke.
– April 25th, Avalon won the IWL Championship in a Seven Shades of Insanity Match (7-Way).
– June 25th, Fernum challenged Ethan Carter III for the TNA Championship.
– July 25th, PPRay lost the AWS Tag Team Titles to B-Boy & Lil Cholo in a 3-Way.
– August 23rd, Avalon defeated Johnny Yuma for the CWFH Heritage Championship.
– September 18, 2016, Avalon competed in the AOW 32-Man Valley Rumble.
– June 25, 2017, Avalon lost the CWFH Heritage Title to Tito Escondido.
– December 2nd, HATE (Avalon & Ray Rosas) defeated El Mariachi Loco & SoCal Crazy for the AWS Tag Team Titles.
– April 14, 2018, Avalon competed in the CZW Best of the Best 17.
– March 23, 2019, PPRay lost the AWS Tag Team Titles to True Grit (Hoss Hogg & Jesse James).
– June 20th, Avalon defeated Danny Limelight for the FIST Championship.
– July 13th, Avalon lost to Sonny Kiss at AEW Fight For the Fallen.
– August 18th, Avalon competed in the CWFH 30-Man Red Carpet Rumble.
– September 7th, Avalon competed in the MKW 15-Man Kingdom Rumble.
– October 9th, Avalon & Sonny Kiss lost to Kip Sabian in a 3-Way on AEW Dark.
– October 23rd, Avalon & QT Marshall lost to Dustin Rhodes & Sonny Kiss on AEW Dark
– November 13th, Avalon & Shawn Spears lost to Darby Allin in a 3-Way on AEW Dynamite.
– November 20th, Avalon lost to Luchasaurus on AEW Dynamite.
– December 4th, Avalon & Jimmy Havoc lost to Scorpio Sky in a 3-Way on AEW Dark.