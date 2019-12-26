Jim Cornette Files Federal Trademark Lawsuit Against G-Raver

Forbes is reporting that Jim Cornette has filed a lawsuit against G-Raver for a t-shirt depicting bodily harm to Cornette emblazoned F*** JIM CORNETTE.

Hey @TheJimCornette , let me see you at a convention. I’ll spit in your fucking mouth. You’ve done nothing to me. Now you’re an advocate for death? pic.twitter.com/lrPjmPdiDH — G-RaVeR (@StaySickGRAVER) August 31, 2019

According to the complaint, Cornette “is a professional wrestling living legend and believed by many to be the world’s leading expert on all matters having in any way to do with the sport of professional wrestling.” It adds that he “did not consent to the use of his name or image” and, from there, turns into a basic intellectual property dispute, that Graver, Indy Connection, and, by extension, Shopify were making money off of him by using his image on the shirt. The complaint cites claims of unfair competition, trademark dilution, trademark cyberpiracy, common law trademark infringement, unfair competition, and dilution, unauthorized use of plaintiff’s name and likeness, and, in the alternative, conspiracy under Pennsylvania law.