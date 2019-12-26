Jessika Carr: “I’m extremely grateful. But never satisfied”

Smackdown referee Jessika Carr via Facebook:

When I started wrestling in 2009, it was the year I lost a bunch of my weight initially, it was the year I graduated High school and I didn’t know how I could top that year.

The year I got hired by WWE, I finally made it to my dream job and the company I dreamt of working for. I had accomplished my biggest feats of doing well in my tryout and receiving congratulations from all my close friends. I didn’t know how I could top that year.

2019 has done it again. Looking back it’s all such a blur and I’m blown away at this whole year! From NXT on USA to my first trip to China, to starting my role on Smackdown, it’s been incredible. All the firsts I got to accomplish, all the time spent, and all the amazing people that have been so supportive of me along the way. I’m extremely grateful. But never satisfied.

The best part about it all is that this is only the beginning. 2020 has big shoes to fill, but 2019 will always hold a spot in my heart like no other.

#smackdownonfox #wearenxt #nxt #nxtonusa #wwe #wweraw