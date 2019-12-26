The Undisputed Era to take on Imperium at Worlds Collide

On NXT last night’s it was announced that The Undisputed Era will be taking on Imperium in a massive eight-man tag team match during the Worlds Collide special on the eve of the Royal Rumble.

The two biggest factions in NXT and NXT UK will be going head-to-head for the first time ever in Houston in what surely is an NXT dream match. All members of The Undisputed Era are champions while WALTER currently holds the WWE United Kingdom title. The match will feature Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly versus Walter, Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner, and Marcel Barthel.

Worlds Collide is replacing NXT Takeover during the Rumble weekend and will have matches pitting talent from NXT taking on talent from NXT UK. It will air live on the WWE Network on January 25.