Austin Theory

Real Name: Austin White

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 220 lbs.

Date of Birth: August 2, 1997

From: McDonough, Georgia

Pro Debut: May 2016

Trained By: AR Fox

Finishing Move: The Unproven Cutter

Biography

– Austin placed first place in the NPC Georgia Bodybuilding Championship in the Teen Men category when he was 17.

– May 5, 2016, Austin defeated AR Fox for the WWA4 Championship.

– June 2nd, Austin defended the WWA4 Title against Owen Knight.

– July 7th, Austin defended the WWA4 Title against Ra’s Ali.

– August 4th, Austin defended the WWA4 Title against AR Fox.

– September 4th, Austin defended the WWA4 Title against AC Mack.

– February 24, 2017, Austin defeated Darby Allin on EVOLVE.

– March 4th, Austin competed in the 30-Man Scenic City Rumble.

– March 12th, Austin defeated James Ryan for the vacant FSPW Title.

– April 6th, Austin competed in the WWA4 Gold Rush Tournament.

– April 29th, Austin competed in the VIP 55-Man Battle Royal.

– June 4th, Austin lost the FSPW Title to Cameron Carter.

– July 1st, Austin competed in the Legacy Wrestling PRIME 1 Tournament.

– October 7th, Austin defeated Sal Rinauro for the vacant PWA Heritage Title.

– November 25th, Austin lost the PWA Heritage Title to Kevin Blue in a 4-Way.

– December 10th, Austin defeated Fred Yehi for the FIP Title.

– December 16th, Austin defeated Cameron Carter for the FSPW Title.

– February 3, 2018, Austin defended the FIP Title against Troy Hollywood.

– March 16th, Austin lost the FSPW Title to Griff Garrison.

– April 6th, Austin defeated Keith Lee for the WWN Title.

– May 19th, Austin defended the WWN Title against DJ Z.

– June 23rd, Austin lost the WWN Title to Joey Janela.

– July 15th, Austin lost the XWA Title to JT Dunn.

– September 9th, Austin competed in the OSCW Lord of the Ring ’18.

– September 30th, Austin lost the FIP Title to Anthony Henry.

– October 7th, Austin defeated Rey Horus for the MLA Global Title.

– December 15th, Austin won the EVOLVE Title in a 3-Way defeating Roderick Strong & Fabian Aichner (c).

– February 15th, Austin defended the EVOLVE Title against Darby Allin.

– February 16th, Austin competed in the PWX 30-Man Battlefield.

– March 2nd, Austin won the Crash Title in a 4-Way.

– March 15th, Austin defended the EVOLVE Title against John Silver.

– March 17th, Austin lost the MLA Global Title to Dragon Lee in a 3-Way.

– April 4th, Austin defended the EVOLVE Title against Kyle O’Reilly.

– April 13th, Austin defended the EVOLVE Title against Raul Mendoza.

– May 4th, Austin lost the Crash Title to Rey Horus in a 4-Way.

– July 13th, Austin defeated JD Drake for the WWN Title.

– September 21st, Austin defended the EVOLVE Title against Josh Briggs.

– September 27th, Austin defeated Isaiah Scott on WWE NXT.

– October 11th, Austin defended the EVOLVE Title against AR Fox.

– November 9th, Austin lost the EVOLVE Title to Josh Briggs.

– December 11th, Austin challenged Roderick Strong for the WWE NXT North American Title.

– December 12th, Austin lost to Kushida at WWE NXT.

– In March 2020, Theory began appearing on Raw as a member of Zelina Vega’s stable

– In July 2020, Theory was traded back to NXT

– At Takeover War Games, Theory aligned himself with Johnny Gargano