Austin Theory and Shotzi Blackheart make their NXT TV debut

Austin Theory and Shotzi Blackheart – two of WWE’s newest recruit – made their NXT television debut last night on the Christmas Day taped episode on USA Network.

Theory joined the WWE Performance Center in August of this year and the 22-year-old has already won several titles while wrestling on the independent scene, including winning the EVOLVE and WWN titles. Theory defeated Keith Lee, ending Lee’s 175-day reign as WWN champion at EVOLVE 103 and at EVOLVE 117 he won the EVOLVE title after he beat NXT’s Fabian Aichner and Roderick Strong.

Blackheart is also new to the WWE scene, having joined the WWE PC in October after William Regal offered her a contract at the EVOLVE 137 event. The California native has been wrestling professionally since 2015 and is the current SHINE Nova champion.

But both their debuts ended up in defeat, with Theory losing to Roderick Strong and Blackheart suffering a loss at the hands of Bianca Belair.