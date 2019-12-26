Alicia Atout

Real Name: Alicia Claire Atout

Date of Birth: June 1, 1995

From: Toronto, Ontario (Canada)

Other Ring Names: Alicia A

Debut: 2018 (Impact)

Biography

– Atout is a Canadian journalist & YouTube personality.

– Atout debuted in professional wrestling with Impact Wrestling but is currently signed to Major League Wrestling (MLW) as a member of the broadcast team and also works with various wrestling promotions and appeared at the 2018 All In PPV event.

– She also runs her own music-oriented blog titled “A Music Blog, Yea? (AMBY).

– She has won 2 Canadian Weblog Awards being: Best Media and Journalism Blog (2013) & Best Arts and Culture Blog (2013)