Paige’s Fighting With My Family movie now available on Netflix in the UK

The Fighting With My Family movie which tells the story of WWE Superstar Paige is now available to watch on Netflix in the United Kingdom.

The movie is only available in the UK Netflix catalog and cannot be accessed from any other country for now.

Fighting With My Family, which was released earlier this year, revolves around WWE Superstar Paige and her brother Zak who are ecstatic when they get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for WWE. But when only Paige earns a spot in the competitive training program, she must leave her family and face this new, cut-throat world alone. Paige’s journey pushes her to dig deep, fight for her family, and ultimately prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star.

The movie features Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, Jack Lowden, Nick Frost, Vince Vaughn, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the leading roles and it’s written and directed by Stephen Merchant. Seven Bucks Productions’ Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia served as producers on the film with Hiram Garcia serving as executive producer. Kevin Misher of Misher Films produced alongside WWE Studios and Michael Luisi in association with The Ink Factory.

It did $22,805,196 in box office revenue in the United States after 62 days in theaters.