Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji movie drops to #2 in box office chart

Dwayne Johnson’s latest movie, Jumanji: The Next Level, dropped to the second place in the box office chart this past weekend after the release of the new Star Wars movie.

Jumanji had a $26.5 million weekend from 4,227 theaters across the United States, a drop of 55.3% from the first week. The movie now stands with $102,316,512 in box office receipts nationwide plus an additional $211,425,856 from overseas box office revenue according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

Jumanji is currently at $313,742,368 in worldwide box office which is pretty good for two weeks. The previous Jumanji movie, titled Welcome to the Jungle, did over $900 million worldwide during its whole theatrical run.