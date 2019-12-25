2019 CBS Sports Wrestling Awards

Wrestler of the Year: Adam Cole (NXT)

Match of the Year: Johnny Gargano def. Adam Cole in a 2-out-of-3 falls match (NXT TakeOver: New York)

Best Moment/Angle of the Year: Kofi Kingston wins the WWE title at WrestleMania 35 (WWE)

Worst Moment/Angle of the Year: Wild Card Rule (WWE)

Comeback Wrestler of the Year: Bray Wyatt (WWE)

Breakthrough Wrestler of the Year: Rhea Ripley (NXT)

Rookie of the Year: MJF (AEW)

Tag Team of the Year: Lucha Bros. (AEW)

Commentator of the Year: Mauro Ranallo (NXT)

Feud of the Year: Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano (NXT)

Best Pay-Per-View of the Year: WrestleKingdom 13 (NJPW)

Promo of the Year: Cody “silver spoon” (AEW)

Smack Talker of the Year: Cody (AEW)