2019 CBS Sports Wrestling Awards
Wrestler of the Year: Adam Cole (NXT)
Match of the Year: Johnny Gargano def. Adam Cole in a 2-out-of-3 falls match (NXT TakeOver: New York)
Best Moment/Angle of the Year: Kofi Kingston wins the WWE title at WrestleMania 35 (WWE)
Worst Moment/Angle of the Year: Wild Card Rule (WWE)
Comeback Wrestler of the Year: Bray Wyatt (WWE)
Breakthrough Wrestler of the Year: Rhea Ripley (NXT)
Rookie of the Year: MJF (AEW)
Tag Team of the Year: Lucha Bros. (AEW)
Commentator of the Year: Mauro Ranallo (NXT)
Feud of the Year: Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano (NXT)
Best Pay-Per-View of the Year: WrestleKingdom 13 (NJPW)
Promo of the Year: Cody “silver spoon” (AEW)
Smack Talker of the Year: Cody (AEW)