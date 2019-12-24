Stu Grayson

Real Name: Marc Dionne

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 185 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 25, 1989

From: Victoriaville, Quebec (Canada)

Pro Debut: September 2005

Trained By: Michael Von Payton & Crusher Kline

Finishing Move: B19

Biography

– Apart from being called the Dark Order with Evil Uno, they were also called Super Smash Brothers & have wrestled in numerous promotions together.

– Other aliases Grayson has gone by include Zombified, Player Dos & Stupefied.

– September 22, 2007, The Super Smash Brothers defeated 2.0 (Jagged & Shane Matthews) for the IWS Tag Team Titles.

– March 1, 2008, Uno, Stupefied & El Generico competed in the CHIKARA King of Trios ’08.

– March 22nd, Super Smash Brothers lost the IWS Tag Team Titles to Franky the Mobster & Twiggy in a 4-Way.

– May 10th, Stupefied competed in the CZW Best of the Best 8.

– May 17th, Stupefied competed in the CHIKARA Rey de Voladores ’08.

– June 13th, Stupefied competed in the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup VI.

– September 21st, Super Smash Brothers defeated Incoherence (Delirious & Hallowicked) for the CHIKARA Campeonatos de Parejas Title.

– October 19th, Super Smash Brothers lost the CHIKARA Campeonatos de Parejas Title to The Osirian Portal (Amasis & Ophidian).

– November 14th, Stupefied competed in the Sensational Sherri Memorial Cup Tournament.

– February 21, 2009, Stupefied competed in the C4 Snowbrawl 2.

– March 29th, Stupefied competed in the CHIKARA Rey de Voladores ’09.

– August 16th, Player Dos won the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup VII & also the vacant CHIKARA Young Lions Cup Title.

– October 9th, Stupefied competed in the NWA Indytational ’09.

– January 31, 2010, Player Dos lost the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup Title to Tim Donst.

– June 18th, Stupefied won the C4 Title in a 6-Way.

– July 17th, Super Smash Brothers competed in the ROH Tag Wars ’10.

– August 29th, Player Dos competed in the CHIKARA 30-Man Royal Rumble.

– August 21, 2011, Super Smash Brothers won the vacant A1 Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way.

– September 30th, Super Smash Bros competed in the CRW Last Team Standing ’11.

– October 23rd, Super Smash Bros lost the A1 Tag Team Titles to Checkmate (Christopher Bishop & Lionel Knight).

– December 2nd, Super Smash Bros defeated Marko Estrada & Michael Style for the NSPW Tag Team Titles.

– April 21, 2012, Super Smash Bros won the PWG DDT4 ’12.

– May 25th, Super Smash Bros defeated the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) for the vacant PWG Tag Team Titles.

– June 16th, Grayson lost the C4 Title to Josh Alexander in a 6-Way.

– June 23rd, Super Smash Bros won the 2CW Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way.

– August 17th, Uno defeated Mike Bailey & Stupefied in a 3-Way for the vacant Fighting Back Title.

– January 12, 2013, Super Smash Bros lost the PWG Tag Team Titles to Unbreakable F’N Machines (Brian Cage & Michael Elgin).

– January 25, 2014, Grayson competed in the APW 30-Man Royal Rumble.

– December 19th, Grayson competed in the C4 Snowbrawl ’14.

– May 10, 2015, Super Smash Bros defeated Gym Rats (Alessandro Del Bruno & Scotty O’Shea) for the A1 Tag Team Titles.

– June 14th, Super Smash Bros lost the A1 Tag Team Titles in a 6 Team Gauntlet.

– February 20, 2016, Super Smash Bros competed in the Smash F8tful Eight Tournament.

– June 25th, Grayson & Thomas Dubois won the C4 Tag Team Titles in a 4-Way.

– October 1st, Grayson won the vacant FLQ Title in a 4-Way.

– November 16th, Super Smash Bros won the Royal Canadian Tag Team Titles.

– November 19th, Grayson competed in the NSPW Standing 8 Tournament.

– January 21, 2017, Uno defeated Viking for the C4 Underground Title.

– February 25th, Uno lost the C4 Underground Title to Kobe Durst.

– March 4th, Super Smash Bros competed in the Smash F8tful Eight Tournament ’17.

– April 22nd, Grayson & Dubois lost the C4 Tag Team Titles to Heavy Metal Chaos (Alextreme & James Stone).

– July 30th, Super Smash Bros lost the Royal Canadian Tag Team Titles to The Fraternity (Channing Decker & Trent Gibson).

– August 27th, Super Smash Bros defeated The Fraternity for the Royal Canadian Tag Team Titles.

– November 11th, Super Smash Bros lost the Royal Canadian Tag Team Titles to The Fraternity.

– February 25, 2018, Super Smash Bros won the Smash F8tful Eight Tournament ’18.

– May 26th, Super Smash Bros won the NSPW Tag Team Titles from Clean Up Society (Joe Kovick & Michel Plante).

– October 13th, Super Smash Bros lost the NSPW Tag Team Titles to Untouchables (Matt Angel & Travis Toxic).

– November 3rd, Grayson won the vacant QSE Canadian Openweight Title by defeating James Stone.

– November 17th, Grayson lost the FLQ Title to Tyson Dux in a 3-Way.

– July 13, 2019, The Dark Order defeated Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) & The Hybrid2 (Jack Evans & Angelico) in a 3-Way at AEW Fight For the Fallen.

– August 16th, Grayson competed in the C4 Fighting Back Invitational ’19 Battle Royal.

– August 31st, The Dark Order defeated Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) at AEW All Out.

– September 27th, Grayson defeated Tyson Dux in a Falls Count Anywhere for the FLQ Title.

– October 23rd, The Dark Order lost to SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky) on AEW Dynamite.

– November 6th, Dark Order lost to Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) on AEW Dynamite.

– November 13th, Dark Order defeated Jurassic Express (Marko Stunt & Jungle Boy) on AEW Dynamite.