Kofi: “It’s been an amazing year”

Kofi Kingston talks about his incredible 2019:

“It’s been an amazing year. You never know what kind of career you’re going to have, you just kind of keep aspiring to be at the top of the mountain. You work as hard as you can, knowing there’s not a lot of stuff you have control over, but sometimes the cards fall just right and fate pushes you into this position.”

source: Yahoo