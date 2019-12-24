Callihan: “she is a hell of a professional wrestler at the end of the day”

Sami Callihan talks about his feud with Tessa Blanchard:

“I may not like Tessa Blanchard, but she is a hell of a professional wrestler at the end of the day. The thing that people get wrong is, this angle isn’t built off misogynistic insults. It’s not built on a man and a woman. I truly believe we built this angle on the reason I don’t like Tessa Blanchard is she’s apart of this new generation that just feels entitled to everything. I don’t hate her because she’s a woman. I hate her because she’s a spoilt brat. I have to wrestle her like I have everyone else for the past three years.”

source: talksport.com